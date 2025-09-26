The goal is still clear after the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. Now, they look to finish their story in the 2025-26 NHL season. Connor McDavid is an Oilers key player and probably the face of the NHL. Despite that, he is not the true Oilers' X-factor who can finally push them over the edge and secure a title.

Edmonton currently has +800 odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to FanDuel. Despite losing some depth, the oddsmakers believe they will be in the Stanley Cup for the third consecutive season. Much of that has to do with them having the two best players in the world. Of course, even those two have not been able to help the Oilers get past the Panthers.

McDavid is integral to the Oilers' hopes, and will once again be the guy who drives the ship. However, he alone cannot do it all. One other player is the Oilers' X-factor, and it's time to discuss how he and McDavid carry this team.

The impact of Connor McDavid

Lost in the midst of the preparation for the 2025-26 NHL season are the McDavid contract talks, as he will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Most insiders believe McDavid will re-sign with the team. Despite being one of the most gifted players in the NHL, McDavid still looks to improve in some aspects.

McDavid had another fantastic season, netting 26 goals and 74 assists despite playing in only 67 games. Additionally, he had nine power-play markers and 22 assists on the extra-man attack. When the playoffs arrived, McDavid continued his great play, generating seven goals and 26 assists through 22 playoff games. Of course, he had seven helpers on the power play.

Saying McDavid is an elite player is a major understatement. He is the guy who makes the engine go in Edmonton. Remarkably, his speed and vision enable him to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. There have been times when he has taken over a game by himself and has continued to establish chemistry with several teammates.

McDavid is the leader of the Oilers and someone who takes pride in helping them reach the next level. But his teammates also hold importance, and could prove to be the difference.

Where others fit in

The Oilers extended Evan Bouchard to a massive contract in the summer, keeping one of the better blueliners on the team for the foreseeable future. Last season, he had 14 goals and 53 assists, including three power-play markers and 23 helpers on the extra-man attack. Bouchard was a great two-way player, generating a plus/minus of +14. His ability on both sides of the ice is invaluable, and he has been a boon for the Oilers.

Some would dispute that Zach Hyman could be the Oilers' X-factor. Furthermore, they would justify this by stating that they seemed to lose that extra edge after he sustained the injury in the Western Conference Finals that ended his season. Hyman's regular-season numbers dipped, as he had just 17 goals and 27 assists in 2024-25. Then, he added five goals and six assists in 11 playoff games before his season ended.

Many have claimed the Oilers cannot win because their goaltending continually fails. For reference, Stuart Skinner went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896. Skinner had an up-and-down playoffs as he went 7-7 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .889. But he also had a few shutouts. Despite all this, Skinner is not the Oilers' X-factor. Leon Draisaitl is.

Why Leon Draisaitl is the Oilers' X-factor

When Draisaitl scored the overtime goal in Game 4 against the Panthers, it gave Edmonton fans hope they could win the title. Before that goal, the energy was low, and Draisaitl gave them a fighting chance. While the Oilers eventually faltered, it did not change the fact that Draisaitl kept them in it.

Draisaitl had another exceptional season, racking up 52 goals and 54 assists over 71 games. Additionally, he had 33 points on the power play, including 16 markers. Draisaitl continued his momentum in the playoffs, scoring 11 goals and 22 assists over 22 playoff games, including 12 points on the extra-man attack.

Draisaitl is the Oilers' X-factor because he carries the Oilers even when McDavid is not on the ice. His own elite abilities allow the Oilers to separate him and McDavid on two separate lines. In fact, the Oilers only place them on the same line when the team is struggling. His performance in the Stanley Cup was another example of his exceptional ability, as he led the team to victory. No, they have not won the Stanley Cup in their past two attempts. Yet, Draisaitl is the Oilers' X-factor who could help them finally achieve it.