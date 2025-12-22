The Green Bay Packers didn't just lose a crucial divisional game on Saturday; they lost another piece of their offensive puzzle for the rest of the season.

During the Packers' heartbreaking 22-16 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears, tight end John FitzPatrick suffered a torn Achilles, a devastating blow that was confirmed by tests on Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news, noting that Green Bay is now down two tight ends for the remainder of the year.

“Tests today confirmed that Packers TE John FitzPatrick tore his Achilles during Saturday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears,” Schefter reported. “Packers now have lost two TEs, Tucker Kraft and FitzPatrick, to season-ending injuries.”

