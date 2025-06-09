The three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers are once again back in the Stanley Cup Final, and they have the performance of Sam Bennett to thank in large part for it.

Bennett has already scored 13 goals so far in the postseason, including 12 on the road, setting a new single postseason NHL record. But he's also eligible to become an unrestricted free agent starting July 1.

The good news for the Panthers is that they're projected to have approximately $19 million in salary cap space for general manager Bill Zito to use in his efforts to keep the current roster as intact as possible. Among the top players on the team set to become free agents this offseason—aside from Marchand—are forward Sam Bennett and defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

While he's sure to generate lots of interest from other NHL teams, he may decide to simply stay put with the Panthers, via The Athletic.

“He likes playing in Florida too much — and the feeling is mutual,” author James Mirtle wrote.

“Assuming he takes the old Elbo Room discount to remain a Panther, however, the intrigue will turn to fellow UFAs Ekblad and Brad Marchand. Bennett is likely to still cost, at minimum, $8 million per year, which would leave Florida with $11 million to replace a No. 1 defenseman, a top-nine winger and a backup goalie to get to a full lineup without major subtractions elsewhere.”

Bennett’s current contract carries a $4.425 million cap hit, and he’s likely to command at least double that amount, especially given how clutch he's been in the postseason.

Panthers' Sam Bennett has set a new NHL postseason record

Bennett has proven not only that he thrives in the postseason but also that he’s especially clutch in hostile road environments. He scored his 13th goal of the playoffs in Florida’s double-overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2—his 12th goal on the road this postseason—setting a new NHL playoff record.

Right now, Bennett is one of the front-runners to win the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Panthers ultimately emerge victorious over the Oilers for a second straight time in the Stanley Cup Final.

Bennett and the Panthers overcame what could have been a devastating, last-second game-tying goal by Edmonton’s Corey Perry in the final moments of Game 2, ultimately winning in double overtime thanks to Brad Marchand’s second goal of the night and his third of the Stanley Cup Final.