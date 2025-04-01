There's no denying that the Nashville Predators are one of the biggest disappointments in the National Hockey League for the 2024-25 NHL season.

They were expected by most to stake their claim for one of the top spots in the Western Conference, not only after winning 47 games in 2023-24 but also after adding multiple high-prized free agents during the offseason.

But in one of the most underwhelming campaigns compared to the expectations that they began with, the Predators were officially eliminated from any chance of the postseason earlier this month.

While fans and pundits alike have various theories as to who deserves the most blame, what are the chances that head coach Andrew Brunette gets another chance after what has been a disastrous season?

The Predators should move on from Andrew Brunette after disastrous 2024-25 season

It will be a difficult decision for general manager Barry Trotz, but the Predators should make a change when this season comes to a close. Despite the fact that he won 47 games in his first year behind the Nashville bench, their disastrous downturn this season after the addition of so many big-game players is evidence enough that he's not the right figure for the job.

The Predators stumbled to a 5-10-3 record in the month of October, starting with five consecutive losses. All three categories of offense, defense, and goaltending were subpar and haven't gotten better.

Perhaps most concerning was how lethargic the Predators looked in many of their losses – whether it was due to a lack of focus or simple unpreparedness remains the subject of debate.

In the middle of a particularly brutal stretch in December, Brunette was asked point blank about how he felt about his job security; he acknowledged that NHL coaches have a shelf life, but didn't express any worry via NHL.com.

“I think in our business, we're terminal, in my business anyways,” he said. “It's just like all of us in life. I don’ t think we’re overly concerned about it.

“When it happens, it happens. In saying that, it is what it is. I'm looking forward to tomorrow's game. I think something's bound to break, and hopefully it breaks tomorrow.”

Brunette is correct when it comes to the fluid nature of the job security of NHL head coaches. From 2019 through 2024, there were 25 NHL head coaches that were either fired or resigned. Since players themselves can't be “fired”, the head coach is most often who bears the brunt of the most visible blame for a team's struggles.

Midway through the season, several top hockey Insiders were calling for Brunette's job via The Athletic.

“Andrew Brunette deserves to be the guy,” wrote James Mirtle. “It's worth noting that the Predators have played basically break-even hockey since the middle of December.”

“I’m torn on this because I like Brunette as a coach, but based solely on expectations and results this is a slam-dunk pick,” wrote Jesse Granger.

It's going to be hard for Trotz to argue with the results of the roster that he put together. While there was certainly more than enough talent to go around, Brunette failed to maximize the potential of the players, especially of the prized offseason acquisitions. If Brunette were to stick around for another season and get off to another poor start, it could very well result in another lost campaign.

The biggest offseason in Predators history has gone for naught

The Predators entered the 2024-25 NHL season viewed by most as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. After all, they added two of the biggest prizes on the free agent market during the offseason that began with the signing of former Tampa Bay Lightning captain and two-time Stanley Cup champion Stamkos.

General manager Trotz continued to act swiftly; he signed 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winning-forward Marchessault, who had been with the Vegas Golden Knights since their inception in 2017. By adding a combined 80 goals between both Stamkos and Marchessault, the Predators had added a significant boost to their up front attack.

Still not finished, Trotz signed Skjei from the Hurricanes to help stabilize the blue line while also locking down goaltender Saros to a lengthy extension.

The results have not resulted in the success that the team was anticipating. Stamkos has only 23 goals and went several weeks without even registering a single point. Machessault has only 19 goals after scoring 40 last season with Vegas, while Saros' save percentage has dipped below the .900 mark.

Additionally, Skjei's -18 rating is the worst of his career since 2019-20 with the New York Rangers; it's also his first time since 2020 that he's been in the negative.