The Nashville Predators expected to compete for a Stanley Cup in 2024-25. Given how they attacked NHL Free Agency, it's hard to blame them for this perception. The Predators splashed the cash for Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei to bolster their roster over the summer. Those names along with players such as Ryan O'Reilly and Roman Josi made this team look like a contender.

However, there were always questions about their ability to contend for a Stanley Cup. The Predators lacked center depth heading into the season, among other flaws in the lineup. Nashville, like other teams, was never guaranteed to contend for the Cup. However, the Stanley Cup Playoffs seemed a near certainty given the talent on the roster.

It has not worked out that way in 2024-25. In fact, Nashville has realized its worst nightmare. The Predators are among the worst teams in the NHL this season, with a record of 19-18-7. Only the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks have fewer points than them to this point in the year.

As a result, the Predators are likely to sell at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. And O'Reilly has emerged as a trade candidate for the team. The veteran center is signed through the 2025-26 campaign. Moreover, he is one of the more reliable two-way players in the entire league.

Nashville wants to keep him around for the rest of this season. However, a tougher decision is needed for the benefit of the team's future. The Predators should trade Ryan O'Reilly before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. And here's why.

Trade market works in Predators' favor

The Predators have a rather unique opportunity this year to trade Ryan O'Reilly. He does not have a no-trade clause, at least not formally. The team is giving him a say in where he moves as a courtesy. However, even without any trade protection, the team has a lot of leverage.

This season, there are a lot of bubble playoff teams facing the same dilemma. Do we have what it takes to contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025? Some of these teams will decide that they do. In the same vein, some will decide they don't and start selling off pieces.

The abundance of contending teams has created a seller's market. Selling teams can set their asking price and essentially wait out contending teams. There are players who are likely to be traded regardless due to circumstance. O'Reilly is not one of these players. The Predators can wait until the summer if they so desire.

Beyond the market, there is a massive demand for centers at this time. Teams covet centers who can play big minutes in the NHL. O'Reilly is not the player he used to be. In saying this, he remains a dependable option who would certainly be an upgrade for a lot of teams down the middle of the ice.

This environment works in Nashville's favor. They hold a key asset at an in-demand position and in a seller's market. There is no excuse for the Predators not receiving a haul for their veteran forward. Unless, of course, they decide to wait until the summer.

Ryan O'Reilly could be at peak trade value

Waiting until the summer to trade O'Reilly is certainly a decision the Predators can make. He is signed through next season. And, as mentioned, there is no formal trade protection in his contract. Nashville is free to do with O'Reilly as they wish for all intents and purposes.

However, waiting until the summer will inherently decrease his value. A contending team is missing out on half a regular season and an entire playoff run with him on the roster. As a result, they are not going to pay the same price in June as they would have in early March.

Granted, the difference in trade cost could be marginal. However, it's still a loss of value either way. And the goal for a team like the Predators is to maximize the value they receive in any deal. Waiting until the summer to make this move works against this goal.

O'Reilly is a player many teams covet. Nashville certainly covets him in their own right. In saying this, tough decisions need to be made for the betterment of the franchise's future. They cannot hold onto a player for half of a lost regular season. The Predators need to find a way to hit the reset button as cleanly as possible. As a result, they need to trade O'Reilly before March 7th to maximize his value in any potential deal.