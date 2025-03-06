The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins are both well out of the playoffs. For Pittsburgh, it's another great Sidney Crosby season twisting away due to poor depth and goaltending. In Nashville, GM Barry Trotz spent big in free agency with diminishing returns so far. Both teams are slated to sell at the upcoming NHL trade deadline but connected for an odd deal on Wednesday. Michael Bunting and a 2026 fourth-round pick are headed to the Predators for Luke Schenn and Tommy Novak, per multiple reports.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the players on the move first, “Hearing Michael Bunting being traded from Pittsburgh to Nashville. Believe Luke Schenn and Tommy Novak part of return.” And then, TSN's Pierre LeBrun added the draft pick.

Bunting spent almost exactly a year with the Penguins, coming over from the Carolina Hurricanes at last year's trade deadline. He was a big part of the Jake Guentzel return but never scored at a high rate. His 20 goals in 79 games look solid but are heavily influenced by his powerplay time. He likely won't get that on the Predators. Bunting is due $4.5 million for next year and then is a UFA.

The Predators sent defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Tommy Novak to the Penguins. Novak was just extended at last year's trade deadline but has only 22 points in 52 games this year. With more powerplay time, he could have a numbers bump just like Bunting did. His contract runs through 2027 and pays him $3.5 million per year.

Schenn is a proven veteran who has won Stanley Cups and played 47 playoff games. That will be attractive for a Cup contender if the Penguins want to flip him. He is due $2.75 million through 2026, so if they retain his salary and trade him, they could recoup some picks.