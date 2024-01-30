The Anaheim Ducks, at one point, were a rather surprising team. They went on an impressing winning streak, even handing the Vegas Golden Knights their first loss of the season. That effort was led by veteran goalie John Gibson, who appeared to have found his old self again. However, things fell off rather quickly.

The Ducks are in seventh place in the Pacific Division, and contending for the first overall pick. Gibson has also fallen behind but is still turning in a solid performance. As a result, he could be an interesting player for a contending team seeking depth in goal around the NHL Trade Deadline.

It is also interesting to ponder which teams would be interested in adding a goalie. Here are three potential landing spots for Ducks goalie John Gibson as trade winds begin to blow around the league.

Sabres are a darkhorse

The Buffalo Sabres are outside of the Eastern Conference playoff race despite their promising talent. It seems unlikely that the Sabres will mount a comeback and make the tournament at the end of this season. That said, Buffalo could still be active ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Buffalo made a major bet on their two young goalies, Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. However, that bet has not paid off. Luukkonen has played well enough, posting a .908 save percentage through 26 games. Levi, though, has struggled this year and even spent some time in the AHL.

Beyond this year, John Gibson could play an important role with the Sabres. He could settle down their defensive group, and help mentor Buffalo's young netminders. There's an outside chance, but it isn't an impossibility to see this move go down at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Devils need goaltending help

Article Continues Below

The New Jersey Devils are in a better position than the Sabres are. However, they still need to make up ground. They sit six points back of the Detroit Red Wings for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. If they want to gain important ground, they have to make a move soon.

New Jersey, like Buffalo, has a need in goal. Unlike Buffalo, though, their bet wasn't as risky. Vitek Vanecek led the Devils to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2022-23. They had every reason to have confidence in their netminder. That said, Vanecek has struggled to an .886 save percentage this year.

John Gibson gives the Devils stability and allows the Ducks to give Lukas Dostal the full-time starter's job. Obviously, making a trade work for both sides isn't easy. But Gibson would be a major upgrade in between the pipes for New Jersey.

Hurricanes could use reinforcements

The Carolina Hurricanes find themselves contending for the Metropolitan Division title at this point. They are in second place in the Metro, behind the New York Rangers. However, there is an argument to be made that Carolina could explore the goaltending market.

The Hurricanes have played most of the season without starter Frederik Andersen. He is dealing with a blood clotting issue that has left Carolina needing answers in goal. Antti Raanta and Pytor Kochetkov have had issues holding down the fort for them this year. Adding Spencer Martin gives them depth, but more can be done.

Gibson can come into Carolina and settle the situation down. Then, he and Andersen can form a solid combination for the Hurricanes as they push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's a deal that works out for both the Ducks and the Hurricanes if it gets done.