NHL training camps for the 2025-2026 season have officially begun, with players reporting on Wednesday and Thursday. There are plenty of storylines for hockey fans to keep their eyes on as the season nears. For the New Jersey Devils, the big question mark is the contract status of defenseman Luke Hughes.

Hughes remains a restricted free agent and, therefore, is not reporting to the Devils' training camp.

On Thursday, New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald addressed the star's status, as Devils reporter Amanda Stein noted.

“This is part of the process. We’re grinding through this together and presenting both sides of [the story], and where we want to go with this, and respecting each other’s opinions,” Fitzgerald explained.

“But this is part of the process. Unfortunately, we’re disappointed he’s not here. I know he’s disappointed he’s not here. I was texting with him yesterday, knowing that we will get through this at some point, we just don’t know when that point is.”

New Jersey selected Hughes fourth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 22-year-old's first full season was 2023-2024, when he showed why he was drafted so high.

Over the last two seasons, Hughes has 16 goals and 75 assists. He has also been a mainstay and key component of the Devils' power play. But it is his presence on the other end of the ice where the Michigan native has truly left his mark.

Despite both sides failing to reach an extension yet, Fitzgerald expressed confidence that a deal will get done.

“The top priority is, is signing Luke Hughes to a long-term deal, and that’s our goal. It hasn’t changed,” Fitzgerald said.

Last season, the Devils finished third in the Metropolitan Division with 91 points. They were among the league's best defensive clubs, in big part thanks to Hughes' presence.

It would be a surprise if both sides do not eventually come to some type of long-term agreement.