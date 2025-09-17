The Hughes brothers have been at the forefront of the NHL media cycle, with training camps set to begin this week. With Quinn Hughes' struggles last season, some wonder whether the New Jersey Devils would ever consider uniting him with his brothers, Jack and Luke. However, before that happens down the road, the Devils need to sign Luke Hughes to a contract before the 2025-26 season begins.

Pierre LeBrun addressed the Hughes contract situation in his most recent rumors feature on The Athletic.

“I checked into the Luke Hughes contract situation Tuesday and was told by league sources that the New Jersey Devils and Hughes' camp are continuing to ‘grind' away at a resolution, with the pressure of training camp opening and everyone involved wanting the player there,” LeBrun reported. “A longer-term deal remains the preferred option for both sides, but all options are on the table to get the restricted free agent signed.”

Hughes didn't take as much of a step as the Devils might've wanted last season. He recorded just 44 points in 71 games, which was three fewer than he had in his rookie season in 82 games. A shoulder injury ended his season early, which is another concern New Jersey could have in signing him to a lengthy deal. The physical burden of playing defense in the league might not be suitable for an offensive player with shoulder issues.

Hughes' strength is on the powerplay, as 41 of his 91 career points have come on the man advantage. He has been a good fit for the team when filling in for Dougie Hamilton, who is the oft-injured, usual quarterback of the first unit.

The contract talks are clearly a grind, given that it should be an excellent fit for Hughes in New Jersey. It'd be difficult not to sign on the dotted line to agree to play with your brother for at least another five years, which is when Jack Hughes' contract expires. The reluctance of both Luke and the Devils to lock that in place could be indicative of the parties being distant in negotiations.