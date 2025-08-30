With training camp just a few days away, the New Jersey Devils are full steam ahead for the 2025-26 season. A third-place finish in the Metropolitan division led to a Wild Card berth and a first-round playoff defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games.

One of the Devils' key players, defenseman Luke Hughes, is a restricted free agent. While Hughes and New Jersey's front office, led by general manager Tom Fitzgerald, are still locked in negotiations over a new contract extension, Fitzgerald spoke about getting the deal done with RG.com's James Murphy on Saturday.

“Eventually, this will get done,” Fitzgerald shared with Murphy on Saturday. “The 11th hour is training camp. Right? A lot of times, a lot of the stuff doesn't get done until the 11th hour. We're hoping we can get something done here in quick fashion, and both sides are working hard at it; that’s for sure.”

RG also reported that Hughes is looking to sign a new deal that mirrors his brother Jack's deal. The older Hughes will be a free agent in 2030, so Luke Hughes is looking for a five-year contract. Both Fitzgerald and Hughes are likely hoping to avoid a holdout similar to center Dawson Mercer's last offseason. Can the younger Hughes and New Jersey's brass work out a deal before they get to camp next month?

Devils, Luke Hughes need to lock in extension ASAP

The Devils are positioned for a deeper run in 2025-26. Fitzgerald has put together a young core supplemented by veteran talent and experience. Jack Hughes leads an explosive offense alongside wingers Ondrej Palat, Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier. Mercer and Nico Hischier are Hughes' deputies at center. On defense, Luke Hughes is projected to be on the top defensive pairing from the left side. 2025-26 could be an even bigger year for him.

However, Fitzgerald and the Devils' brass need to get him locked down. If it takes a five-year deal to match Jack's next free-agency period, then so be it, especially if it helps with his salary. For a New Jersey team that's hunting down an even deeper trip into the playoffs, now is not the time to be stingy if they can afford it. Now is the time for the Devils to go all-in once again.