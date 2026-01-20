The New Jersey Devils broke through with a playoff season in 2025, but they seem to have fallen down a level this season. They have emerged as a potential selling team ahead of the March 6 trade deadline. Nonetheless, they keep on grinding out every win they can get, including their Monday night clash against the Calgary Flames — a game they won 2-1 in overtime.

However, while the Devils won the battle against the Flames, they may have just lost the war. During the game, star defenseman Luke Hughes sustained a shoulder injury, a dislocation in particular, that New Jersey will have to navigate moving forward, as per NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

Hughes was fighting for the puck in the neutral zone when it looked like he hyperextended his shoulder out of its proper placement. He immediately winced and recoiled from contesting possession against the Flames.

‼️ | The suspected play Luke was injured on, could possibly be his shoulder (unconfirmed) (via @bluebelgeorgia) pic.twitter.com/TTZONMlmpq — Hughes Updates (@_hughesupdates) January 20, 2026

To make matters worse, the Devils gave an update on Hughes' injury after the game that would exacerbate fan concerns over the health of their 22-year-old rising star in defense.

“He's just gonna have to get evaluated. He's gonna miss time, for sure. You won't see him on the rest of this road trip. We're gonna get him evaluated and determine the length of the time [of his absence] from there,” Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said, via Hughes Updates on X (formerly Twitter).

Article Continues Below

Devils fans react to heartbreak of Luke Hughes injury

Hughes is a fan favorite among Devils fans, and his injury has put another damper to what has been a very challenging season thus far in New Jersey.

“luke hughes i will give you my shoulder right now just say the word and ill do it,” X user @HISCH13R_ wrote.

“Yikes.Just Heard about the Luke Hughes Injury Thoughts & Prayers go out to Luke Hughes & #NJDEVILS fans. as a die hard hockey Fan I Feel Sick for Luke.Hopefully he comes back stronger than ever & Prove all his doubters wrong soon.Get Well Soon Luke. Love watching u play myself,” @UKhoops1_BBN added.