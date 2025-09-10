The New Jersey Devils were bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes last year. They made the postseason despite a season full of key injuries. Forward Jack Hughes was among those injured, but he should be ready for the new season to begin. The Devils star was asked about playing with his brother, Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, on the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

“But, yeah, that’s the question going around,” Hughes told Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukaskas. “They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But, yeah, I'd love to play with Quinn at some point.”

Canucks President Jim Rutherford fanned the flames on Quinn's contract situation back in April. “You know, he said before, he wants to play with his brothers, and that would be partly out of our control, in our control if we brought his brothers here. So there's many moving parts here.”

Jack Hughes acknowledged the role Rutherford played in this storyline. I think everyone was a bit surprised. At the end of the day, he’s either gonna stay or he’s gonna go. He still likes it there.”

Quinn's contract with the Canucks expires after the 2026-27 season. If he reaches unrestricted free agency and both Jack and Luke Hughes are still on the Devils, there will be a lot of noise about the Norris Trophy winner switching coasts. But Jack says it won't be Quinn making that noise.

“Quinn’s not the one making any noise. Quinn has one focus — and that’s go to Vancouver, play elite hockey and get in the playoffs.”

Luke Hughes remains without a contract from the Devils. He is a restricted free agent as training camp approaches, but his older brother says not to worry. “Eventually it’ll get done.” He continued by shutting down any concerns, “I don’t think so. He enjoys playing in New Jersey.”