The New York Islanders won the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, and with it, the first overall pick. This is the fifth time in franchise history that the Islanders are picking first. Their last pick certainly worked out, as it was star forward John Tavares. Though he left for the Toronto Maple Leafs back in 2018, he became an important member of the New York franchise.

New York has its pick of the litter once they are on the clock on June 27th in Los Angeles, California. They could pick anyone they wanted, of course. However, there are only a few players expected to be in consideration. And this year, the race is a whole lot closer than it has been in years previous.

Sometimes, the consensus first-round pick is passed over. This happened most recently in 2022, when Shane Wright fell to fourth overall. Other times, the best player is the first pick full stop. It isn't as clear with the 2025 NHL Draft, though. And with that in mind, let's take a look at the Islanders' options with the No. 1 pick this year.

Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer

This year, the consensus best player is defenseman Matthew Schaefer. The Erie Otters star did not start the season in this position. However, he had an elite first half of the 2024-25 season that catapulted them to this spot. This includes a fantastic performance in the CHL/USA Propsects Challenge back in late November.

Unfortunately, a collarbone injury prevented Schaefer from playing a full season. Still, he projects as an elite defenseman at the NHL level. He may be the only true No. 1 defenseman in this class, in fact. The injury has not dropped his stock in the slightest.

Coming out of the NHL Draft Scouting Combine, he remains the projected pick. The Islanders struggled with injuries on the back end in 2024-25. Adam Pelech and Alexander Romonov missed extended time. And Noah Dobson missed 11 games to injury, as well. There is a need for depth on the back end.

Schaefer may not play in the NHL immediately. However, he could join the big league roster in short order. They need a top-pairing defenseman alongside Dobson, which makes the Otters star an intriguing option at the top of the NHL Draft.

Boston College forward James Hagens

There is another option to be aware of in the form of Boston College star James Hagens. Hagens entered the season as the favorite to go No. 1 overall. His draft stock did slip a bit as the season progressed. However, ClutchPoints projects Hagens to the Islanders at No. 1 in its most recent NHL Mock Draft.

The reason for this goes beyond his skill, which he has in spades. But it's the connection the Boston College star has to this franchise that makes this such a possibility. Hagens is a Long Island native. He grew up rooting for this team and still trains in the area during the offseason. And he has dreams of winning it all in his hometown.

“I want to be able to win a Stanley Cup as an Islander,” Hagens told the NHL Draft Class podcast. “The last time I think they raised the cup, my dad was a little kid, and it’d mean a lot to my family, to the people of Long Island, to everyone that supports the team, to be able to bring the Stanley Cup home and raise it one day on the Island. Being able to do that where you grow up, where all your friends and family are, it’s special.”

Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche is going to make what he feels is the best decision for his team. He has multiple needs to fill this summer, including down the middle of the ice. Hagens has the potential to be a superstar, and he could become that player without ever leaving home on Long Island.

Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa

One last option to consider is Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa. If the Islanders are to consider a forward, it's hard not to consider the Spirit star. He had a historic season in Saginaw this season, and won the Memorial Cup with them in 2024. He emerged as a lock for the top-five as a result of his performances.

There may be no forward in this class more dynamic than Misa. He has legitimate game-breaking skill and projects as a No. 1 center. He could be an elite point producer in short order once he reaches the NHL.

He does not have Hagens' hometown connection. And he may not have the consensus backing Schaefer does. However, if the Islanders explore their options heading into the 2025 NHL Draft, Misa needs to be under consideration.