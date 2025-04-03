The New York Islanders' season is hanging on by a thread. After losing the last six games, their playoff chances have cratered. Their most recent loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning had coach Patrick Roy crushing a player in the postgame. The Islanders' coach insulted Anthony Duclair's game on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the player made a request to Roy. The Hockey Writers' reporter Stefen Rosner has the latest from practice.

“Patrick Roy says that he and Anthony Duclair had a long conversation this morning, a positive one. Duclair told Roy that he needed some time off to reflect and Roy agreed to that. Isles will give him all the time he needs.'

This came after Rosner reported that Duclair was not at practice on Thursday morning. The Islanders host the Minnesota Wild on Friday, so do not expect the forward in that game. This is Duclair's first season in New York, joining the team on a four-year contract worth $3.5 million per season.

But this is not Duclair's first season playing for Roy. He played two seasons under the Hall of Famer with the Quebec Remparts in juniors and was trying to get his career back on track under his former coach. It has not worked out, and maybe this break will help him.

The Islanders need a healthy Anthony Duclair next year

At the NHL trade deadline, general manager Lou Lamoriello traded Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche. Other than that, he did not make any significant moves. Kyle Palmieri and JG Pageau were both shopped but remained on Long Island. That points to the team wanting to compete for the Stanley Cup next year. To get anywhere close to that, Duclair needs to be healthy.

In only 44 games this season, Duclair has seven goals and four assists. If this is where it ends, that is the worst year of the forward's career. The Islanders were hoping the get the 20-goal scorer Duclair has been in the past, but his connection with Roy did not click right away. Duclair also suffered a groin injury early in the season.

The Islanders are five points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final playoff spot with only eight games to play. This losing streak has cost them a chance at the playoffs, and Duclair's poor play has factored into that. Giving him a leave from the team can only help after a brutal season.