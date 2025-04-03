ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Wild look to break their losing streak as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Wild come into the game at 41-28-7 on the year which places them in fourth in the Central Divison, but still holding on to a playoff spot. In their last game, the Wild faced the Rangers. Gustav Nyquist scored to open the game, but the Rangers would tie it up. Still, Brock Faber scored to give the Wild the 2-1 lead heading into the second period. In the second period, the Rangers would strike three times, while Marcus Johansson scored for the Wild. In the third period, Marco Rossi tied the game and would force overtime. Still, Vincent Trochek would score just 24 seconds into overtime to give the Rangers the win.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are 32-32-10 on the year, which places them in sixth in the Metropolitan Division. Last time out, the Islanders faced the Lightning. The Lightning struck first, but Bo Horvat would tie the game in the first period. Still, the Lightning would score twice in the second period, and Nick Paul would add an empty net goal as the Lightning won the game 4-1.

Here are the Wild-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Islanders Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: +100

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 5.5 (+100)

Under: 5.5 (-122)

How To Watch Wild vs Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wild Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild are led by Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi on the top line. Boldy leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, coming into the game with 25 goals and 39 assists. Further, he has six goals and 13 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Rossi is second on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 22 goals and 33 assists. The line is rounded out by Marcus Foligno, who as 12 goals and 13 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Frederick Gaudreau leads the second line for the Wild. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 17 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Marcus Johansson. Johansson has nine goals and 21 assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Mats Zuccarello. Zuccarello has 17 goals and 29 assists this year, good for fourth on the team in points.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this one. He is 29-17-6 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He is top ten in the NHL in wins and save percentage. Further, Gustavsson is second in the NHL with five shutouts this year. He is just 1-2-2 in his last five games though.

Why the Islanders Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders' top line is led by the combination of Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat. Palmieri is third on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 23 goals and 24 assists this year. Meanwhile, Horvat is first on the team in points this year, coming in with 25 goals and 27 assists. The line is rounded out by Simon Holmstrom. Holmstrom comes into the game with 17 goals and 21 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Anders Lee leads the team in goals and is second on the team in points this year, playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 27 goals and 23 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Pageau has 12 goals and 25 assists this year.

Ilay Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this game. He is 27-23-6 on the year with a .904 save percentage and a 2.79 goals-against average. He is just 1-3-1 in his last five games, giving up three or more goals in all five games.

Final Wild-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Islanders come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, while Filip Gustavsson is just 1-2-2 in his last five games, he has been the much better goaltender this year and has been better than Ilya Sorokin as of late. Further, the Islanders have lost six straight games, and have struggled to defend in the process. In the last six games, they have allowed 28 goals. Meanwhile, the Wild are not playing great, losing five of their last six, but have scored well as of late. In their last four games, they have scored 12 goals. Further, the Wild are 12th in the NHL in goals-against this year. The Wild will break their losing streak in this one.

Final Wild-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (+100)