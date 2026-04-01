The New York Rangers will likely finish the season in last place in the Eastern Conference. Mike Sullivan's first year on Broadway has been nothing short of a disaster, and things have to change this offseason. The Rangers will be active in the trade market as their re-tool begins, with Vincent Trocheck among the top trade candidates.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury sent out a letter before the trade deadline telling fans that a retool was underway. That prepared everyone for an Artemi Panarin trade, which came before the Olympics. More trades should be coming, but where is the line between re-tool and re-build? That is for Drury to find out this summer, where he could set his team up for incredible success.

Who should the Rangers trade this offseason?

Vincent Trocheck is as good as gone

The Rangers were shopping Trocheck at this year's NHL trade deadline, but could not get a deal done. The center has a partial no-trade clause and has stated he wants to be closer to the East Coast. Rumors swirled that the Minnesota Wild were poking around, but the two sides could not seal the deal. This offseason, Drury has to find the right trade for Trocheck.

Trocheck is from Western Pennsylvania, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are likely returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Assuming they get knocked out before winning a Stanley Cup, they may try to add a veteran in the offseason. Trocheck stays close to home, the Penguins add a piece for the end of the Crosby era, and the Rangers get picks and prospects. A win-win-win deal could be made here.

The Wild will certainly come back to the negotiating table as well. Bill Guerin brought Trocheck to Milan as part of Team USA, and Drury was part of that front office as well. Connections could get that deal done, even with Minnesota's cap situation changing next season.

Can the Rangers get something back for Mika Zibanejad?

Before Tuesday's game, Mika Zibanejad won the Stephen MacDonald Extra Effort Award, which the team gives to a player each season for their effort. He has played 1,000 NHL games, is closing in on 300 goals with New York, and has a long-term contract. But he will be 33 years old when next season starts and is not getting any younger. If he is willing to waive his no-movement clause, this deal could be worth it.

The Rangers should be looking to trade captain JT Miller, who is also on a long-term contract and has provided nothing offensively. But no team is going to give up anything to land Miller, who was run out of Vancouver and has just 16 goals this season. If they are going to ask one member of the leadership team to waive their clause, it should be Zibanejad.

As for potential fits, the Rangers would be beholden to where Zibanejad wants to go. If he doesn't want a reunion with the Ottawa Senators, they can't send him there, even though that would make sense. The Swedish star may want to join Lucas Raymond in Detroit or be the newest Vegas Golden Knights. And like Panarin, they won't have much negotiating power.

Adam Fox may be the line between re-tool and re-build

The Rangers say they are retooling, which implies that the 28-year-old Norris Trophy winner, Adam Fox, is not on the block. But do not be surprised if he is moved this offseason. Fox was not on the Olympic team, a decision partially made by Sullivan and Drury. If that has soured relationships internally, this offseason could be the time to move on.

After July 1, Fox will have three years left at $9.5 million per season on his contract. 2026-27 is the last year of a full no-trade clause, with a 16-team no-trade list activating after that. This request could come from the player, and the Rangers could use this contract as leverage, unlike what happened with Panarin.

Fox was drafted by the Calgary Flames and was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes before playing an NHL game. Still without suiting up, he worked his way to his childhood team, the Rangers, via trade. Has this season, both in the NHL and the Olympics, soured his relationship enough to request a trade?