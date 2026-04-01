The New York Rangers took on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. And the game featured a rare goalie fight between Igor Shesterkin and Jacob Markstrom. These goalies threw down the mitts and delivered haymakers in the Rangers' defensive zone on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

WE GOT ANOTHER GOALIE FIGHT THIS TIME SHESTERKIN VS MARKSTROM 😳🥊 pic.twitter.com/CqkWXkVPpy — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 1, 2026

In the end, the Rangers and Shesterkin came away with the last laugh. New York won 4-1 on Tuesday night, with Shesterkin earning First Star honors after a 22-save performance. Though New York is eliminated from postseason contention, it certainly feels good to win after a big brawl like that.

After the game, Shesterkin confirmed this was his first career fight. And he revealed that there is a goalie in mind he's been waiting to fight. “It was first one. I thought it would be against (Ilya) Sorokin. I'll wait for it,” the Rangers puck-stopper said, via SNY Rangers.

Shesterkin is referring to Ilya Sorokin, who plays for the New York Islanders. The Islanders and Rangers have a clear geographical rivalry. And the two have played high-level hockey at times over the last several seasons.

Currently, the Islanders are the ones playing that sort of hockey. They are on track to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026. They are third in the Metropolitan Division with 89 points. The Rangers, meanwhile, are last in the division.

Still, there is certainly no love lost between these crosstown rivals. Unfortunately, the two New York teams do not play each other again this season. Fans will need to wait a few months to see if Shesterkin will get his dream fight against Sorokin.