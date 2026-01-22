The New York Rangers are going to be a top team to watch ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline after general manager Chris Drury virtually waved the white flag on the 2025-26 season in the form of a retool letter to fans.

Regardless of how the news was received, the winds of change are blowing through the Big Apple — and former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere could be a casualty.

The 24-year-old told The Athletic's Peter Baugh earlier this week that he has not spoken with Drury regarding his future in New York since the letter.

“Of course. I’m here and I’ll give my 100 percent. I think we have a good group,” Lafreniere said when asked if he wants to remain with the franchise in the future.

The left-shot winger added: “It always sucks losing guys, teammates, friends, but that’s the business. We’ll see what happens. All we can do is really just play hockey and try to win games.”

Rangers mired in worst skid of season

The Rangers haven't been doing a lot of winning lately; in fact, they're mired in their worst stretch of the 2025-26 campaign. New York has lost 10 of 12 games dating back to Dec. 27, in the process falling to last place in the Metropolitan Division.

As of Thursday, they're a full 10 points back of the final wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference, and at this point, it looks like the front office would prefer a high pick in the 2026 NHL Draft rather than a second half surge.

Moving on from Lafreniere would be a significant blow. Although he has struggled to live up to his No. 1 overall billing — as well as the seven-year, $52.15 million extension he signed in late 2024 — trading him would signal another once top prospect getting shipped out.

“Trading Lafrenière would mean the organization conceding defeat on another top-10 pick,” Baugh wrote on Thursday. “The team has already traded away Kaapo Kakko (No. 2 in 2019), Vitali Kravtsov (No. 9 in 2018) and Lias Andersson (No. 7 in 2017), and neither Kravtsov nor Andersson is still in the NHL.”

Lafreniere was excellent in a 5-1 victory over the defending champion Florida Panthers in the 2026 Winter Classic in Miami. But since then, he's managed just five points in eight games, along with a minus-seven rating.

As part of his hefty contract, Lafreniere owns no trade protection until the summer of 2027, when an eight-team no-trade list goes into effect, per Baugh. It's unknown whether the Quebec native would be willing to waive his no-trade clause ahead of the deadline.

If the Rangers do end up moving on from a player who was once expected to be a franchise cornerstone, the ultimate goal would be for Drury and the front office to recoup young talent.

That being said, Lafreniere's trade value is probably as low as it's ever been. It'll be intriguing to see if he remains in New York for what are sure to be some dark days ahead.