Team Canada beat Team USA 3-2 in overtime to win the 4 Nations Face-Off championship. After two weeks of political discourse around the tournament, Canadians were clowning Americans on social media. Included in that is Paul Bissonnette, the former NHL enforcer turned TNT and Barstool Sports personality, who took to X, formerly Twitter, while gloating in victory.

“Free Birdy,” Bissonnette captioned an AI-generated picture of him in a Team Canada jersey eating a Bald Eagle.

Bissonnette is from Welland, Ontario, and played 202 NHL games with the now-defunct Phoenix Coyotes. His media career started as a broadcaster for his former team and evolved into an intermission analyst for TNT in the States while hosting the popular “Spittin' Chiclets” podcast.

Bissonnette became a part of the political discourse ahead of Thursday's game with a different social media post. He said that Canada should be prepared for a “national emergency” if Team USA won the 4 Nations Face-Off. Right-leaning Fox News pulled that quote for a story, calling Bissonnette an “Ex-Team Canada star,” even though never played professionally for Team Canada and had only one point in the World Juniors.

Bissonnette has made his name on social media while stirring the pot. Whether it is rooting for the widely hated Toronto Maple Leafs or gloating in Americans' faces, he knows what drives engagement and keeps his name in the headlines. He even posted a video reacting to Connor McDavid's overtime winner.

“This is our game! This is our sport! F***in' rights baby, we're bringing it home. We did it in your f***in barn too!”

It is hard to argue with Bissonnette's points after another international best-on-best win for Team Canada. The 4 Nations Face-Off could have been Team USA's second-ever international best-on-best win but they fell just short. For now, Bissonnette and all of the Canadians can celebrate.