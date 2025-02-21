On Thursday, Team Canada made one lineup change ahead of the 4 Nations Final. Team Canada is preparing to face Team USA in the Final without Travis Konecny, who is sitting in favor of Seth Jarvis. However, this is not the only change made to the Canadian lineup. They have made another lineup change, this time involving defenseman Josh Morrissey.

Morrissey is not playing in the 4 Nations Final, Hockey Canada announced on social media. The Winnipeg Jets star is dealing with an illness and will draw out of the lineup as a result. Replacing him is Dallas Stars star Thomas Harley, who played for Team Canada in their first clash with Team Canada last week.

Losing Morrissey is a devastating blow to the Canadian blueline. All teams involved in the 4 Nations tournament have dealt with their fair share of losses, to be fair. But Morrissey is one of the better offensive defensemen in the game. And he is a major reason the Jets are atop the NHL on points at this time.

Team Canada is seeking its first major tournament win since 2014. They won the 2014 Winter Olympics, which was the last time NHL players participated in the Olympics. This will change when the league's best head to Milan for the 2026 Winter Games.

Team USA, meanwhile, has been looking for its first major tournament win since 1980. This was the famed Miracle On Ice. The Americans defeated the Soviet Union in a massive upset en route to the gold medal that year.

The 4 Nations Final is certain to be must see hockey. Both countries are playing for pride and the love they have for their nation. Only one can come out on top, however. And it will be a thrilling contest throughout to see who comes away with the win in the 4 Nations Final.