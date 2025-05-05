The University of Denver Pioneers made it to the Frozen Four for the third time in four years this spring. After they lost to Western Michigan in the semi-final, many thought it could be the end of an era. Head coach David Carle had been flirting with NHL head coach jobs in the past, and this felt like the perfect opportunity. But after removing himself from consideration for the Chicago Blackhawks role a few weeks ago, he signed an extension with Denver on Monday.

Carle took over at Denver in 2018 after Jim Montgomery left to coach the Dallas Stars. Since then, he has won 179 of his 267 regular-season games and two National Championships. He also won back-to-back gold medals with Team USA at the World Junior Championships in 2024 and 2025. Carle will not be returning to that post.

While the salary of this role has not been reported, many assume that Carle has been turning down money to stay in Denver. He has said in the past that he wants to make sure the NHL fit is perfect before uprooting his family. With the Rangers' job filled by Mike Sullivan and no other jobs likely coming open, he is back in college.

Carle attended Denver and was a graduate assistant throughout his four years on campus. A life-threatening heart issue forced him to retire. He got into coaching instead, landing with the Green Bay Gramblers of the USHL out of school and quickly back in Denver. Carle got the head coaching job in 2018 at 29 years old.

Even with a multi-year extension under his belt, there will be NHL buzz around David Carle whenever a team fires its coach. But for now, he is a Denver Pioneer hoping to bring another title to the Mile High City.