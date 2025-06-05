NHL fans can breathe a little easier. Commissioner Gary Bettman recently shared that negotiations with the NHL Players’ Association on a new collective bargaining agreement are progressing well.

While nothing is official yet, Bettman said the talks are “in really good shape” and he remains very confident that a deal will get done.

The current CBA is set to expire after the 2025–26 season, and early talks began this spring between league officials and NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh. Bettman’s optimistic update comes as the Stanley Cup Final heats up, showing that both sides are committed to keeping the momentum going without off-ice drama getting in the way.

This collaborative tone is a welcome change from the rocky history between the NHL and its players. The league has experienced three major lockouts in the past three decades.

The 1994–95 season was shortened to just 48 games. The 2004–05 season was completely wiped out, marking the first time a North American professional league lost an entire season to a labor dispute.

Most recently, the 2012–13 season was again cut short due to a lockout that lasted over 100 days.

Bettman and Walsh are trying to avoid repeating that history. Both have spoken publicly about the importance of labor peace and a stable business environment for the sport to grow.

“We're in a really good place in terms of our relationship,” Bettman said, addressing the negotiations. “We are having very constructive, professional, cordial dialogue,” Bettman added.

Key points of discussion reportedly include player safety, revenue sharing, the salary cap, and how long-term injured reserve rules are used by teams. There has also been speculation about the introduction of a soft cap or luxury tax model similar to the NBA.

The league and players appear aligned on one important thing. They do not want another lockout. With the sport growing internationally and younger stars driving new interest in the game, avoiding a work stoppage is seen as crucial for the NHL’s continued success.

As talks continue behind the scenes, fans can stay focused on the action on the ice. If Bettman’s confidence holds true, hockey might just be headed for another long stretch of labor peace. That would be a big win for everyone involved.