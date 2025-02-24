The NHL picked up some serious momentum with the 4 Nations Face-Off this month. After a Saturday night full of fights between Team USA and Team Canada and a great championship game, fans are clamoring for more. International best-on-best tournaments disappeared from 2016 to 2025 and came back with a bang this year. Gary Bettman spoke to Rich Eisen about the future of the 4 Nations Face-Off and international best-on-best hockey.

“Well, I don’t know,” Bettman responded when asked if the 4 Nations was a one-off. “The success has been so quick and overwhelming we’ve got a lot of things to consider and sort out. Including what our own All-Star game looks like going forward. You're asking me the right questions and I don’t have all the right answers yet because we’ve got a lot to work through. It was all good.”

Before the 4 Nations Face-Off, Bettman announced plans for a 2028 World Cup of Hockey. It would end a 12-year drought without the NHL-run tournament, which was last played in 2016. The original plans indicate a ten-team tournament, which would put this tournament to bed.

The 4 Nations Face-Off could replace the All-Star Game

The biggest win of the 4 Nations Face-Off was how it was perceived in contrast to the NBA All-Star Game. Both leagues try to take advantage of the post-Super Bowl sports lull with their All-Star product. As the Tkachuk brothers were punching Canadian players, Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama were cheating in the skills challenge. The NHL going back to their All-Star game will be disappointing for sports fans looking for more international best-on-best.

Bettman leaves the door open for a significant change to the NHL All-Star Game. While having a 4 Nations tournament in the same years as a World Cup would be duplicative, it could return in off-years. But Russia should be involved once they are allowed back into international competition.

Russia has not been allowed in International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) events since the invasion of Ukraine. While the IIHF had nothing to do with the 4 Nations, the NHL followed their guidelines for this tournament. That is why the 4 Nations as an idea should die. Once Russia is allowed in these events, they must play in every best-on-best tournament.

Next year, there will be an All-Star Game right before the Olympic break. Players will go straight from Long Island to Italy for the Olympic Games, which will help quench the 4 Nations thirst. 2027 will be the first year without international best-on-best for casual fans who came on during this tournament.