Young Macklin Celebrini is expected to follow in the foot steps of Connor Bedard and get selected with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NHL Draft after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Celebrini has been a superstar for Boston University in the Terriers' just completed college hockey season. Boston University's year came to an end Thursday night when the Terriers suffered a 2-1 defeat in overtime to Denver at the Frozen Four.

Celebrini seemed like he was in shock after the loss, and the 17-year-old did not believe that the Terriers would lose their matchup with Denver. It seemed like Celebrini even thought that a loss in the game was even possible. The youngest player in college hockey was expecting that Boston University would win and compete in the Frozen Four Championship Game.

The Hobey Baker Award winner said he is not sure of what will happen next year, because he hasn't given it much thought at this point.

“Yeah, I mean, I wasn’t really planning on losing tonight,” said Celebrini. “So, I mean, I gotta figure that out. Kind of still in shock. So, I’m not too sure.”

Celebrini finished third in the NCAA with 64 points after scoring 32 goals and adding 32 assists while playing in 37 games. He earned rookie of the year status as well as player of the year honors in Hockey East in addition to the Hobey Baker Award, which was presented Friday.

“It’s a surreal feeling to be awarded such a prestigious award,” Celebrini said. “It means a lot, and it’s kind of just a whirlwind right now.”

The 6-0, 190-pound winger played with Chicago of the United States Hockey League in 2022-23. He scored 86 points for that team before opting to play at Boston University.

Celebrini's NHL career likely to begin next season

While the explosive scorer was disappointed that his team's season came to an end against the Pioneers, it would be shocking if he did not opt to play in the NHL next season as the likely No. 1 draft pick. While many first round selections often need time at the sport's lower levels to develop their talent before they can play and contribute consistently at the NHL level, No. 1 draft choices are different and usually play right away.

Celebrini is one of the more celebrated youngsters to fill such a role, but he is not in the category of Bedard. However, he is bigger and stronger than the Chicago Blackhawks rookie and that could help him make a notable impact.

Boston University head coach Jay Pandolfo understands that it is quite likely that Macklin Celebrini has played his last game for the Terriers. He understands that superior talent is not going to play at the college level for long periods and he believes his school can adjust.

“You know, maybe Macklin's one and done,” Pandolfo said. “It hasn't affected our culture, at least in the short time I've been here. So I think if you bring the right type of player that's a one and done or two and done or whatever it may be, if they're the right type of person and they have their feet on the ground when they're here at BU, I think it makes a difference and we have those type of guys right now.”