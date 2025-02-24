Raise your hand if you didn't think the 4 Nations Face-Off was going to be that electric. We all knew it was going to be great hockey, and it's no secret that, right now, there isn't a lot of love lost between at least a couple of the countries that participated. But what an incredible product the NHL players from Canada, USA, Sweden and Finland provided over the nine-day event. The tournament had just about everything: goals, fights, chirps, and of course, a couple of bone-crunching hits mixed in.

Every game was exciting, but the championship contest between Canada and the United States was an instant classic, and it felt like it was as big as a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final — and maybe even more important. In the end, it was the best player in the sport calling game, with Connor McDavid taking a pass from Mitch Marner and going roof on USA's Connor Hellebuyck in overtime. The 3-2 final absolutely could have went either way, with Jordan Binnington keeping Canada in it for long stretches and making a couple of key saves in the extra frame.

After the emotional rollercoaster that was the 4 Nations, the players barely had any time to reset, with National Hockey League play resuming less than 48 hours after McDavid's title-clinching goal. Some teams have only played one game since the last edition of ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings, while others played a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday.

The main thing we learned from the event is that best-on-best hockey is in a fantastic place. And hockey fans won't have to wait long for the next iteration; NHL players will return to the Olympics in Milan, Italy next February. The World Cup of Hockey will be back in 2028, and the plan is for the best players in the world to get together and vye for hockey supremacy every two years. While it's still Canada's game, the gap has closed significantly, and next year's Olympics should be terrific.

Entering Week 20 of the 2024-25 campaign, it's safe to say the stretch run has officially begun. Every single game from now until the middle of April will be crucial for teams battling for a spot in the dance, and that's especially true with the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline now just 11 days away.

The highlight on the calendar this week is the league's 43rd outdoor game taking over Ohio Stadium. The 2025 Stadium Series will pit the Blue Jackets and Red Wings — two clubs in a desperate battle for a playoff berth — against one another on March 1. It will also mark Columbus' first ever tilt on the ODR, and if the game is anything like the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, it should be a dandy.

For now, there's a new No. 1 in CP's PR's, and a lot to talk about ahead of an extremely busy week in the league. Let's dive in.

Despite not sending a single player to the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Capitals are once again looking like the National's premier team. Following the 13-day break, Washington crushed Pittsburgh on Saturday and pummelled Edmonton on Sunday, scoring 15 goals in the process. Three of those belong to Alex Ovechkin, who is now the only player in NHL history to score 200 goals in three decades. It truly was a magical weekend for the Caps, who beat the Pens 8-3 and the Oil 7-3. This has gone from a playoff shoo-in to a Stanley Cup contender to a true title favorite with 25 games left. Now a single point up on the Jets in the President's Trophy race, the two powerhouses are going to battle right to the end of the regular-season. Even considering how good Winnipeg has been, Washington just seems a bit more complete right now. Call it a gut feeling, but this could be a team of destiny in 2024-25.

The Capitals bullied their way back to the No. 1 spot in the NHL Power Rankings, but the Jets are also well-deserving of being in that top spot. They have won 10 games in a row, after all. No, we probably won't get a Washington-Winnipeg Stanley Cup Final, but these two teams are far and away the best in their respective conferences. The Jets resumed their schedule by coming from behind to beat the Blues in a shootout, improving to 40-14-3 in the process. And Vladislav Namestnikov signed a two-year extension as he continues to thrive on the second line alongside Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti. Hellebuyck was the best goaltender at the 4 Nations, and although he couldn't help America capture the title, he's already got a second consecutive Vezina Trophy all but locked up.

Like the Capitals, the Stars played a back-to-back weekend set after the 4 Nations — and won both of them. Dallas defeated New Jersey 4-2 on Saturday and followed it up with a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders the next day. Both of those triumphs came on the road, and the Stars don't look like they have any rust to shake off. Although they remain seven points back of the Jets in both the Central Division and Western Conference, they probably have the best chance of any team in the conference to close that gap before the end of the regular-season. Mikael Granlund was fantastic for Finland, and he should be a key piece of the Stanley Cup puzzle down the stretch. It'll be intriguing to see if, after consecutive West Final trips, this roster can finally get over the hump in 2025.

The Panthers are standing pat in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 20, but there is some significant concern surrounding superstar forward Matthew Tkachuk. Along with brother Brady, he was a wrecking ball at the 4 Nations before getting injured. While he suited up for the final against Canada, he didn't play in the third period or overtime, and also sat out Saturday night's disappointing 2-1 loss to the Kraken on home ice. It was revealed on Monday that his groin injury is indeed long-term, which is worst-case scenario for a Florida team battling hard to win the Atlantic Division again. Although head coach Paul Maurice said he expects Tkachuk back this season, it wouldn't be too surprising if he was placed on long-term injured reserve until the playoffs. Either way, it's a brutal blow, and a couple of guys are going to need to step up in the interim. The Cats are still 34-21-3 and in great shape in the Eastern Conference.

5. Vegas Golden Knights (+3)

It must have been interesting when Mark Stone and Adin Hill returned to Las Vegas with a 4 Nations championship under their respective belts, at the same time Noah Hanifin and Jack Eichel headed back to the strip empty handed. That was the case for a couple of NHL teams this weekend. But it didn't affect the on-ice play; the Golden Knights beat the Canucks 3-1 with Hill between the pipes, their third victory in a row dating back to February 6. Although it came after a long stretch of futility, Vegas kicked the post-tournament schedule off on the right foot, and have returned to first place in the Pacific Division. While the Oilers are hot on the trail, this is again looking like a top-five team — and the NHL Power Rankings have reflected that accordingly.

6. Minnesota Wild (+3)

The Wild have been without one of the league's best forwards in Kirill Kaprizov for over a month, and that absence is going to continue to stretch. General manager Bill Guerin said over the weekend that the Russian superstar would be out “longer than we originally expected” while acknowledging that the 27-year-old is frustrated by the diagnosis. The league is just a worse place without Kaprizov on the ice, but despite it all, Minnesota is finding ways to win. After a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the Red Wings coming out of the break, the Wild have won three games in a row overall and have opened up a decent cushion for third place in the Central Division. The Avalanche are still hanging around, but considering the success without Kaprizov, this team should be even more potent when he's able to return — whenever that is. Another tilt awaits against Detroit on Tuesday night, this time back at Xcel Energy Center.

Nathan MacKinnon was named the Most Valuable Player of the 4 Nations after a fantastic tournament, but his Avalanche have been futile since Canada's thrilling championship win. Colorado played a back-to-back set on Saturday and Sunday, losing a couple of tight games to a pair of non-playoff teams. A 2-1 loss to the Predators was not great, and a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Blues just made matters worse. With that, the Avs are going the wrong way in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 20. Both of those losses came on the road, and the squad should fare better over a six-game homestand that begins on Wednesday night against the Devils. This is still the top wildcard team in the West, although the Wild and Stars are starting to create a gap in the Central.

8. Edmonton Oilers (-3)

After scoring the goal that sent his nation into a frenzy, Connor McDavid travelled straight from Boston to Philadelphia, where his Oilers were doubled up 6-3 by the Flyers on Saturday afternoon. A mere 24 hours later, Edmonton was crushed 7-3 by Washington, and you can see why the Oil are taking one of the biggest hits of any team in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 20. It was just a futile effort all around over the weekend, and McDavid was basically a non-factor in both games. He'll be thrilled to finally get back to Alberta on the heels of three consecutive losses dating back to February 7. But not yet, as the Oilers have three more road games this week — in Tampa Bay, Florida and Carolina — before finally returning home.

9. Toronto Maple Leafs (+1)

Both Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner recorded two assists for their respective countries in the 4 Nations final — but it was the Canadian who came out on top. Marner feathered a great pass to McDavid in the extra frame, and it was Matthews who was on the ice for the goal against. The allegations that Marner isn't clutch are, at least for now, put to bed. But the questions continue to surround Matthews, who had an incredible chance to give USA the win but was stymied by a possessed Binnington in overtime. That's how close the margin of error was in the tournament. Still, both players were impactful in Saturday night's 6-3 victory over the Hurricanes, and they've passed them in the NHL Power Rankings because of it. Toronto has now won five of their last six since the calendar flipped to February, and they'll look to keep the good times rolling against the Bruins back at TD Garden on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes kicked off their stretch run in Toronto on Saturday night, falling behind 4-0 to the Maple Leafs and eventually losing 6-3. That wasn't an ideal way to return from the 13-day break, and the squad has now lost four times in five tries dating back to February 1. While this is still a strong contender to come out of the Eastern Conference, the Mikko Rantanen noise is starting to get deafening. There are rumors he won't re-sign in Carolina, meaning the front office might have no choice but to flip him ahead of the March 7 deadline. After the insane blockbuster it took to get him to Raleigh, could another one be coming? He wasn't great at the 4 Nations, and that's probably not helping his stock. The entire team needs to be better, and they'll have a great chance to do just that at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

11. Tampa Bay Lightning (+1)

The Lightning entered the 4 Nations break on a four-game winning streak and picked up right where they left off on Saturday night. Led by Brandon Hagel, the NHL's most effective shorthanded player, Tampa beat Seattle 4-1 to make it five consecutive victories. They're knocking on the door of the top-10 in the NHL Power Rankings once again, and it looks like only a matter of time before they're back into that upper echelon. Andrei Vasilevskiy has been between the pipes for all five of those triumphs, and he's again looking like one of the league's premier netminders. Stop me if you've heard this before, but this is a team with a chip on its shoulder, and one that nobody wants to see in Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

12. New Jersey Devils (-1)

Despite resuming their 2024-25 campaign with a 5-0 shutout victory over the lowly Predators on Sunday night, the Devils are going the wrong way in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 20. That's mainly due to the potency of the Lightning as of late, but New Jersey also hasn't inspired much confidence recently. They haven't strung together two wins since the end of January, and that came on the heels of four consecutive losses in the middle of the month. They also have a tough stretch ahead, with four road games on tap against the Avalanche, Utah Hockey Club, Golden Knights and Stars between now and next Tuesday. Nico Daws deserves a lot of credit for his shutout performance on Sunday, and that could give him a longer leash between the pipes until Jacob Markstrom is ready to return to the lineup.

13. Detroit Red Wings (+1)

The Red Wings enjoyed a pair of home games right after the 4 Nations, and they treated the fans at Little Caesars Arena to back-to-back overtimes. The first ended in defeat to the Wild (4-3); the second was a 5-4 triumph over the Ducks. Patrick Kane called game in the latter and was one crossbar away from doing the same in the former. Still, it was three of a possible four points over the weekend set, and that has Detroit on the up-and-up in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 20. Now occupying the top wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference after winning eight of their last 10, could this be the year the Wings finally break the long playoff drought? GM Steve Yzerman should be looking at making this team even better at the deadline, and that's especially true after Andrew Copp's disappointing injury prognosis.

14. Los Angeles Kings (-1)

Drew Doughty deserves a ton of credit. After returning from a devastating ankle injury, he played against some of the best players in the world with Team Canada and didn't look out of place. That's especially true after Josh Morrissey was unable to play in the championship game, forcing Doughty to eat big minute against a formidable American offense. And afterwards, he recorded a goal and two assists in the Kings' first game out of the break, a 5-3 triumph over the Utah Hockey Club. Not too shabby. Although LA was much better before the pause, they're still going the wrong way in the NHL Power Rankings after losing five of their last nine. There's an avenue for this club to quickly make up that ground, beginning with two more home games against the Golden Knights on Monday and Canucks on Wednesday.

15. Columbus Blue Jackets (no change)

The reinforcements have arrived in Ohio. Captain Boone Jenner made his highly-anticipated return on Saturday against the Blackhawks, and he was noticeable in the 5-1 victory. So was Kirill Marchenko, who made a miraculously quick recovery from a fractured jaw. The Blue Jackets are still waiting patiently for Sean Monahan to return, but the roster is getting healthy at the perfect time. After losing four games in a row before the break, it's still going to be an uphill climb to make the playoffs. But Columbus is going to continue hanging around, and that's mainly due to Zach Werenski, who was just a monster for USA at the 4 Nations. He led the tournament in scoring from the blue line, and that should tell you everything you need to know about just how good he's been this year. It would be a travesty if he didn't win his first Norris Trophy in 2024-25. The Jackets are just one point out of a playoff spot at the end of February.

16. Vancouver Canucks (+1)

The hope in Vancouver was that Elias Pettersson would be able to find his game with Team Sweden at the 4 Nations. Instead, he was a non-factor, failing to register a single point over three games and barely playing in Sweden's final round robin game against the United States. It's just a shame that a player with this much skill has fallen off this far. Could he really be traded before March 7? That's a key storyline for the Canucks heading into the deadline, but the return to play has not been kind to Rick Tocchet's team. The Nucks lost 3-1 to Vegas on Saturday and 2-1 to Utah on Sunday, and continue to hold onto the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference for dear life. It doesn't help that Thatcher Demko was placed on IR, or that Quinn Hughes remains out with an oblique injury. On the bright side, Drew O'Connor and Kevin Lankinen both signed well-deserved contract extensions last week. It's especially well-deserved for Lankinen, who has been excellent for Vancouver this year and will continue handling the bulk of the starts down the stretch.

17. Ottawa Senators (-1)

The Senators entered the 4 Nations break on a three-game losing streak, and they were unable to stem the bleeding on the other side of it. Ottawa lost 5-2 to Montreal on home ice on Hockey Night in Canada, falling out of the top wildcard slot in the Eastern Conference in the process. Make that four consecutive losses for a team that looked like it was going to continue surging a matter of weeks ago. Things change quickly in the NHL, and the Sens are lucky they aren't falling further in the NHL Power Rankings. They'll have a chance to right the ship on Wednesday night, although they'll have to do it against the best in the West in the surging Jets. Getting captain Brady Tkachuk back — he missed Saturday's game with a minor injury after making his presence felt in a big way at the 4 Nations — will be a great start.

18. Calgary Flames (+1)

After losing three games of their own before the break, the Flames badly needed to get back in the win column against the lowly Sharks on Sunday night. And they did just that, squeaking by San Jose in a 3-2 final. Now comes the real challenge: a six-game road trip that begins against the NHL Power Rankings darlings in the Capitals on Tuesday night. After that, there will be stops in Tampa Bay, Florida, Carolina, Philadelphia and Dallas between now and Thursday, March 6. Calgary remains just a point back of Vancouver for the final playoff spot with a game in hand, and this roster is absolutely not going to give up until the very end. But does the club have the juice to rectify back-to-back missed postseasons? We'll find out fairly soon.

19. New York Rangers (+1)

The Rangers returned from the 4 Nations break and were promptly destroyed 8-2 by the Sabres in Western New York on Saturday afternoon. Nobody saw that coming, but mercifully, New York was able to get back on track by beating Pittsburgh 5-3 the next day. That's basically been a microcosm of this team's 2024-25 season. Although JT Miller wasn't very impactful at the tournament for USA, he's played at over a point-per-game pace since being acquired from the Canucks. The main problem is Igor Shesterkin, who has been extremely shaky over the last couple of weeks. New York absolutely needs him to play like a star goaltender if they hope to seriously get back into the playoff race. As of Monday, the magic number is just two points.

20. New York Islanders (-2)

After winning eight times in nine tries between January 18 – February 4, the Islanders have come back down to earth with three straight losses. Two of those came before the break, with the finale being Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Stars on home ice. This roster is going to have a very tough time getting back into a playoff spot, especially as they're a full five points back with just 26 games left. That isn't impossible, but there are multiple teams that will need to be leapfrogged in that quest. Helping things is the fact that Noah Dobson seems almost ready to return after a lengthy absence, while Ryan Pulock is already back in the lineup. Ilya Sorokin could end up being the difference, and he'll certainly need to be better than he has been over the last three games. The Islanders welcome the Rangers to UBS Arena on Tuesday night, and it goes without saying: that's a critical tilt for both groups.

21. Anaheim Ducks (+2)

Although the Ducks put themselves in a tough position due to a mediocre first half, the club has been surging as of late. Before the 4 Nations, Anaheim had won six times in seven tries. And they picked up another three of a possible four points over a back-to-back set on Saturday and Sunday. The Ducks beat the Bruins 3-2 in overtime before losing 5-4 to the Red Wings in OT just over 24 hours later. With that, Greg Cronin's team is just six points back of the final Western Conference playoff spot with a couple of games in hand. Although there are a couple of teams in the way, the way this squad is playing, they probably have a better chance at hanging around than the Blues or Utah Hockey Club. It's going to take a herculean effort down the stretch, and this level of play probably isn't sustainable, but one thing is clear: the Ducks are no longer bottom-feeders. It might take a little longer to come out of the rebuild, but they're getting close.

22. Boston Bruins (-1)

Boston's only game out of the break so far was a 3-2 OT loss to the team just ahead of them in the NHL Power Rankings. After Team USA lost to Canada at TD Garden, and it didn't take long for the Bruins to also lose on home ice. Make that five defeats in seven tries for a club that is really not looking like a playoff contender right now. The news that Hampus Lindholm will likely be shut down for the regular-season with a fractured patella doesn't help, nor does the fact that Charlie McAvoy has no timetable to return after his 4 Nations injury. This is just a completely different team without the two key defensemen, and it's showing on the scoresheet. Now a point back of the Eastern Conference wildcard, something needs to change down the stretch or it's going to be a first postseason-less campaign in Beantown since 2015-16.

23. St. Louis Blues (+1)

The big question facing the Blues ahead of the deadline regards the future of heart and soul captain Brayden Schenn. The 33-year-old was a key piece of the 2019 Stanley Cup run that saw St. Louis win its first championship in franchise history. But the Blues have been mediocre ever since, and are now on the verge of missing the postseason for a third consecutive time. That would be the first time it's happened in Missouri in 15 years. General manager Doug Armstrong has some real hard decisions to make between now and March 7, and those decisions are going to shape the short-term future of this organization. Right now, the roster just doesn't look good enough to be a playoff team, but it's also not bad enough to bottom out over the last 24 games of the season. Something has to give, and it'll be interesting to see if Schenn is still part of the equation in a couple of weeks. The Blues picked up three of a possible four points out of the 4 Nations break, and will look to keep banking points against the Kraken at home on Tuesday night.

24. Montreal Canadiens (-2)

The Canadiens badly needed a win after their long stretch of futility heading into the 4 Nations break — and they got it, convincingly defeating a Brady Tkachuk-less Senators team on the road on Saturday night. Still, it had been eight losses in nine tries before that, and the Habs are headed the wrong way in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 20. Montreal is still only five points out of a playoff spot, but they're also just six points away from being in the Eastern Conference basement. It's not looking good in Quebec, although you know this roster is going to battle to the end. It'll be interesting to see if the front office ships away any veterans before the deadline, and the futures of David Savard and Jake Evans remain the main storylines for the franchise between now and March 7.

25. Utah Hockey Club (+1)

The Utah Hockey Club will be thrilled to get key defenseman Sean Durzi back in the lineup, but the goaltending tandem of Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram has still been as up-and-down as almost any goaltending set in the league. Utah is back above .500 at 25-24-9 after a tight 2-1 victory over the Canucks on Sunday, but it came on the heels of a tough 5-3 loss to the Kings the day before. Now four points back of a wildcard berth, there's certainly still a chance this team can get in. It would help if general manager Bill Armstrong made a win-now move or two, and considering his willingness to make a splash, it wouldn't be surprising if he did just that ahead of the deadline. Utah has three more games on their current homestand, with Chicago, Minnesota and New Jersey all visiting Salt Lake City this week.

26. Buffalo Sabres (+1)

After nearly falling into the basement of the NHL Power Rankings a couple of months ago, the Sabres have been slowly but surely climbing their way back up the leaderboard. That'll happen when you win five games in six tries. Saturday afternoon's 8-2 shellacking of the Rangers was an extremely positive sight in Western New York, although it's almost certainly too little, too late. Buffalo remains in the basement of the Eastern Conference and 11 points back of a playoff spot. It's not going to happen, but stringing some wins together down the stretch will at least give fans something to cheer about. And they haven't been able to do very much of that at all over the last decade and a half.

27. Philadelphia Flyers (+1)

After losing five games in a row at the beginning of February, the Flyers went into the 4 Nations break by defeating the rival Penguins 3-2 on February 8. And they came out of the pause with another victory, this time a 6-3 triumph over McDavid and the Oilers. The chances of playoff hockey returning to the City of Brotherly Love in 2025 are razor thin; Philadelphia is five points back with just 24 games left. The logjam in the East is just too pronounced, but we all expected this would be a rebuilding campaign. Still, Matvei Michkov has been as advertised — offensively, at least — and he's second on the team with 39 points in 56 games. Samuel Ersson played one game for Sweden and was masterful against the Americans, allowing just a single goal in the final round robin game for both countries. He needs to bring that level of play to Philadelphia down the stretch.

28. Pittsburgh Penguins (-3)

Add another trophy to the shelf, Sidney Crosby. The Canadian legend might not have scored the Golden Goal like he did in the 2010 Olympics, but he was a key contributor for his country on the international stage once again. Unfortunately, his first game back with the Penguins was with a very, very different roster than the one he played on 48 hours before. Pittsburgh was embarrassed on home ice by Washington, losing 8-3 to their Metropolitan Division rivals. And 24 hours later, they were beaten 5-3 by the New York Rangers. Just a tough, tough homecoming for the captain and his squad. The Penguins are all-but out of the playoff race, and sit dead last in the division and only above the Sabres in the Eastern Conference. A couple players will most certainly be getting traded out of Pennsylvania sometime in the next 11 days.

29. Seattle Kraken (no change)

There could be a fire sale out of Seattle between now and March 7. The Kraken are fading away in the Western Conference playoff race, and currently sit a full nine points back of the final wildcard berth with just 24 games left. General manager Ron Francis knows that number is basically insurmountable at this point, and he's reportedly been taking calls on nearly everyone, including leading scorer Jared McCann and key veteran Jaden Schwartz. Outside of Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour, it doesn't look like anyone is safe. Although Seattle earned a nice win over Florida on Saturday, they followed it up with a loss to Tampa Bay the next day. It'll be interesting to see who ends up getting dealt before the trade deadline, and how it shapes the future of one of the NHL's newest franchises.

30. Nashville Predators (no change)

The Predators entered the 4 Nations break on a six-game losing streak, and that basically put to bed the slim, slim hopes this team may have had at making a run down the stretch. Although they snapped that quickly with an impressive 2-1 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday, they were back to the losing ways the next day, dropping a 5-0 decision to the visiting Devils. Like the two teams below them in the Blackhawks and Sharks, the Preds are pretty much locked into the No. 30 spot in the NHL Power Rankings, and haven't provided any hope they can make up ground with 26 games left. The defending champions visit Smashville on Tuesday night.

31. Chicago Blackhawks (no change)

While the Blackhawks almost certainly won't be in the NHL Power Rankings basement again this season, they're also very unlikely to come out of the No. 31 slot in 2024-25. Chicago played on Saturday and Sunday, getting crushed 5-1 by Columbus before, well getting crushed again by Toronto, this time 5-2, the next day. The Hawks have won just four times in 2025, and sit 17-33-7 on the season. The roster will definitely be looking different after March 7, and could Seth Jones be one of the players on the move? The team's best defenseman, whose cap hit is just ghastly, wants a chance to win. And he will not be doing that in the Windy City anytime soon.

32. San Jose Sharks (no change)

It's probably safe to say that the Sharks have found their NHL Power Rankings position for the rest of the 2024-25 season. With Granlund no longer in the picture — and a couple more players probably getting a change of scenery before March 7 — San Jose isn't coming out of any basement any time soon. Now losers of five straight and 11 in 12 games dating back to January 16, the question again becomes: will this team win less than the 19 games they captured last season? At 15-36-7 with 24 games left, it shouldn't be up in the air, but it is. With the Jets on tap on Monday night, the Sharks probably won't be the team that ends Winnipeg's double-digit winning streak. But crazier things have happened.