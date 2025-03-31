For most of the second half of the 2024-25 National Hockey League campaign, the battle for the President's Trophy has been a two-horse race between the Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets. The cross-conference foes have dominated the league for long stretches, and looked poised to finish first and second as recently as a couple of weeks ago.

But with the Caps in the midst of their first real skid of the campaign, and the Jets looking mortal in the month of March, a few other contenders have closed the gap. The Dallas Stars have won five games in a row, and are now just six points back of the top spot with a game in hand on Winnipeg. And the Vegas Golden Knights have racked off six consecutive victories, and now sit eight behind, also with a game in hand.

As has been the case for much of the year, the Jets are still the favorites to win the regular-season for the first time in franchise history — and that's counting their 11 years as the Atlanta Thrashers — although things are really heating up. The Capitals, Stars and Knights all have fashions on securing home-ice advantage throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and that should be a photo finish come mid-April.

With just over two weeks left until the postseason, the divisional races might be just an interesting — maybe even more so — than who finishes at the top of league standings. The Toronto Maple Leafs (94 points) and Florida Panthers (91 points) will face off this week, with each club locked in on capturing the Atlantic. The Tampa Bay Lightning are also right there with 91 points, and after winning three straight, they've been arguably the best of the three division behemoths over the last few weeks.

In the Western Conference, the Central Division remains ridiculous, with the Jets, Stars and Colorado Avalanche continuing to all look like true contenders. And in the Pacific, the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings look destined to meet in Round 1 for an insane fourth consecutive year. Of course, the two squads will lock horns on Saturday night in California in their last meeting of the regular-season.

Crazy-tight races all around is music to the ears of hockey fans. This could be one of the most exciting conclusions of any NHL season in recent memory, with quite a few playoff spots still up for grabs on the last day of March.

After another telling week in the National, ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings returns to make sense of the chaos with just 18 days left in the regular-season. And what a finish it's going to be. Read on for the latest.

1. Winnipeg Jets (+1)

After a couple of weeks out, the Jets have roared back to the top of both the President's Trophy race and CP's NHL Power Rankings. After losing three consecutive games at the beginning of March, Winnipeg has been on yet another tear, racking off nine wins in 12 tries. They're the first team in the Western Conference to book a playoff ticket, and have a three-point lead on the Capitals at the top of the hill. The Vezina Trophy is already Connor Hellebuyck's, but the American has a serious shot at the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2024-25 as well. He's leading the National in both goals-against average and save percentage, and the Jets are going to go as far as the superstar netminder takes them in the playoffs. Following a brutal performance in the 2024 postseason, he has a ton to prove in a couple of weeks.

2. Dallas Stars (+2)

The Stars have been waiting for Mikko Rantanen to arrive, and that looks to have officially happened. The Finnish star has seven points in his last five games, and Dallas has won all five of them. With Jake Oettinger looking back to his old self, and Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson continuing to pile up points, this is looking like a powerhouse with nine games left. The magic number to pass the Jets is six, and with a game in hand, that's not impossible. You know they would love to pass Winnipeg and face the second wildcard team in Round 1, rather than another terrific Avalanche team. Either way, this is going to be one of the hardest outs in the postseason, and GM Jim Nill has compiled a roster that is built to have success. Can the Stars finally get back to the Stanley Cup Final after back-to-back West Final losses?

3. Washington Capitals (-2)

For just the second time this season, the Capitals have lost three games in a row — and they're feeling it in the NHL Power Rankings. Although the lead in the Metropolitan Division remains relatively secure on the Hurricanes, Washington is watching the President's Trophy chances slip away with every defeat. Alex Ovechkin and co. don't care about that at all, though, especially after winning it in 2016 and 2017 and failing to make it out of the second-round in either year. More importantly for hockey fans is the chase for Wayne Gretzky's record, which truly looks like it could come down to the last game of the regular-season. After scoring No. 890 in a head-scratching 8-5 loss to the Sabres at home on Sunday, The Great Eight is just five away from breaking the record. But with only nine games left, it could go either way. The Russian has made it clear he's more interested in helping Washington bust the slump, but you know deep down he'd love to finish the job before the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

4. Colorado Avalanche (-1)

The Avalanche don't really deserve to be dropping in the NHL Power Rankings — they have won seven of 10, after all — but it's hard to keep pace with the way the Jets and Stars are playing right now. And Washington is still 10 points ahead of Colorado with a game in hand. Still, the Avs are looking like a wagon at the perfect time, especially after racking off four straight wins between March 20-27. But they were unable to slow down the league's hottest team; St. Louis beat Colorado 2-1 on Saturday in a game that had a true playoff atmosphere. Those two clubs won't be playing in Round 1, but it's all but confirmed that Jared Bednar's troops will be facing either the Stars or Jets in the opening round. Two very winnable, but very difficult matchups — each a salivating prospect for hockey fans across North America.

5. Vegas Golden Knights (+1)

The Golden Knights are just cooking. Shea Theodore is back in the lineup, Adin Hill looks terrific between the pipes, Jack Eichel continues his torrid pace, and Vegas hasn't lost since March 16. Although it's been an up-and-down season on the strip, the Knights are putting everything together at the perfect time. They've allowed just 11 goals over a six-game heater, while scoring 28 goals in that span. They have the Pacific Division wrapped up with a bow, and could be on a collision course to play the Blues in Round 1. The two squads have never played in the postseason, but each have a Stanley Cup championship in the last six years. That would be a fantastic opening-round matchup.

Like the Avalanche, the Hurricanes probably don't deserve a demotion in the NHL Power Rankings. They're 8-2 since the Rantanen trade and have put together 11 wins in 13 tries. But there isn't a ton of room for error at the top, and Carolina somehow lost 3-1 to Nashville and 7-2 to Los Angeles over the last week and change. That's enough to bump them out of the top-five, although they continue to look like one of the Eastern Conference's premier teams. Frederik Andersen continues to look much better than Pyotr Kochetkov, but Rod Brind'Amour seems intent on keeping the every-other-game goalie rotation. We'll see if that changes in the playoffs, but either way, the Canes look primed for a Round 1 matchup against a Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton-less Devils team.

7. Los Angeles Kings (no change)

It says a lot about how good the top teams are that the Kings have won 10 of 13 games — including an 8-1 shellacking of the Sharks on Sunday — and can't even get a little boost in the NHL Power Rankings. But LA lost 4-0 to Colorado on Thursday and 3-1 to Toronto on Saturday before getting a gimme against San Jose, and they're standing pat in Week 25. We're headed for another Kings-Oilers Round 1 matchup, and both Edmonton and LA will have a great chance to gain an upper hand for home-ice advantage when the teams meet on Saturday. Right now, just two points separate the Pacific Division clubs: the Kings have 91 points; the Oilers, 89.

8. Tampa Bay Lightning (+1)

Nikita Kucherov was named the NHL's first star of the week, and after making a fantastic case for the Hart Trophy last year and eventually losing, the same thing is almost certainly going to happen this season. Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl and Hellebuyck all have better odds — and all are very deserving — but it's hard to really put into words how valuable the Russian is to the Lightning. Kucherov is leading the league with 109 points in just 69 games (MacKinnon has equal points over 74 contests), and he's gone nuclear to the tune of 11 points in his last three games. Just ridiculous. Tampa Bay has won three straight, and whether or not they end up winning the Atlantic Division, the Bolts are going to go as far as Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy take them in the postseason.

9. Florida Panthers (-1)

Brad Marchand in a Panthers jersey just looks wrong — but he undoubtedly makes a powerhouse Florida team even better. The 36-year-old made his team debut on Friday night and made an immediate impact, setting up Sam Bennett's overtime game-winning goal in a 2-1 triumph over the Utah Hockey Club at Amerant Bank Arena. That was a nice win after five days off, but the Cats followed it up with a 4-2 loss to the Canadiens two days later. That game ended with Niko Mikkola almost taking David Savard's head off with a slap shot at the end of regulation, and nobody on Montreal was too happy about it. The two clubs will meet again on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre — and this writer is looking forward to being there for the fireworks. That's the beginning of a four-game trip that also takes Florida through Toronto, Ottawa and Detroit between now and Sunday.

10. St. Louis Blues (+3)

Will the Blues ever lose again? Jim Montgomery deserves serious Jack Adams love just two seasons after he won the award as the head coach of the powerhouse, record-setting 2022-23 Bruins. The 55-year-old replaced Drew Bannister behind the bench at the end of November, and this has been a different team ever since. St. Louis has been unbeatable as of late, racking off nine consecutive wins — including a statement victory against the Avs on Saturday — since March 15. They've vaulted past multiple teams in the West, and are now in sole possession of the final wildcard berth in the conference. Currently tied with the Wild at 87 points, and despite Minnesota having a game in hand, there's a real chance they could finish above them and avoid playing Winnipeg or Dallas in Round 1. They could also have Jimmy Snuggerud for the stretch run after the University of Minnesota standout signed his three-year entry-level contract last week. The Blues are well-deserving of a top-10 spot in the NHL Power Rankings, and the sky's the limit they way they continue to play.

11. Toronto Maple Leafs (no change)

Although the Maple Leafs are back on top in the Atlantic Division, and have won six of their last 10, they aren't quite ready to return to the top-10 of the NHL Power Rankings. They would have if the Blues had lost a game or two in the last two weeks, but here we are. Still, Toronto has turned things around after a brutal stretch at the beginning of the month, and Anthony Stolarz looks to be the Game 1, Round 1 playoff starter. The Atlantic is going to come down to the wire, and despite having a three-point lead on the Lightning and Panthers, both clubs have a game in hand. It's a three-headed dragon in the division, and it's going to be truly fascinating finish come mid-April. It goes without saying that Wednesday's visit from Florida is going to be a phenomenal test for both teams — and it could have serious implications on the leaderboard next week.

12. Edmonton Oilers (-2)

Welcome back, Leon Draisaitl. After missing four games, the German superstar wasted no time making his presence felt, tying the Battle of Alberta late before scoring again in overtime as the Oilers beat the Flames 3-2 on Saturday night. Those were goals No. 50 and 51; he leads the league in that category and has the Rocket Richard all but locked up. Connor McDavid remains out of the lineup, and although he's expected back before the end of the regular-season, Edmonton could still badly use him. Before Draisaitl's return, the Oilers had lost three of four games. Now nine points behind the Golden Knights with just nine games left, fans in Alberta are buckling up for a fourth straight Round 1 meeting with the Kings.

13. Ottawa Senators (+1)

Although the final playoff spot in the East continues to be tightly contested — with all of the Canadiens, Rangers, Blue Jackets, Red Wings and Islanders still alive — the Senators are sitting pretty in the top wildcard berth in the conference. Despite losing four games in seven tries directly after a six-game heater, Ottawa is a full seven points up on Montreal, and it would take a miracle for them, or any other of those teams, to pass them. It looks like the Sens will treat their fans to playoff hockey for the first time since going all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final back in 2016-17. If the postseason started today, it would be another edition of the Battle of Ontario, and that would be nothing short of electric.

14. Minnesota Wild (-1)

Once seeming like a shoo-in to have the top wildcard in the West secured, the Wild have watched the Blues slowly but surely close the gap. There's now no gap at all, and the NHL Power Rankings is much higher on St. Louis than it is on Minnesota. The Wild have lost three of four — all in regulation — and Filip Gustavsson has looked mortal after a masterful stretch. John Hynes' team is still six points ahead of Vancouver, and seven up on Calgary, but they badly need to turn things around or it could be a nail-biting ending for fans in the State of Hockey. After a 5-2 loss to the Devils in Minnesota on Saturday, they'll have a chance for revenge — with Gustavsson back between the pipes — on Monday night in Newark.

15. New Jersey Devils (no change)

Speaking of the Devils, they have two less points than the Wild but are currently in better shape to make the playoffs. New Jersey is third in the Metropolitan Division despite losing four of six, and they're standing still in the NHL Power Rankings due to the continued mediocrity of a couple of bubble teams — in both conferences. Barring a monumental collapse, it's almost certainly going to be a Hurricanes-Devils Round 1 matchup, which will begin in Raleigh. The last time the two clubs met, Carolina beat New Jersey in five games in the 2023 second-round. Sheldon Keefe's team will be looking for better fortune this time around, but they'll be underdogs without Hughes and Hamilton in the lineup.

16. Calgary Flames (no change)

The Flames continue to battle for their postseason lives, and they gave themselves a chance after winning four straight games between March 18-25. But after dropping two in a row, Calgary is now seven points behind St. Louis. Despite having three games in hand, these are two squads going in very different directions — one is surging and one is just treading water in the Western Conference. The games in hand are the silver lining, and Ryan Huska's team needs to make them count. Every single one of the Flames' last 10 contests are a must-win, beginning with a visit to Colorado to play the powerhouse Avalanche on Monday night.

17. New York Rangers (+1)

The Rangers had lost three of four games before making their annual California road trip through Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Jose. New York badly needed to bank some points on that trip, but they managed only three of a possible six. After losing 3-1 to the Kings, the Blueshirts suffered a potential season-altering collapse against the Ducks, leading 4-2 late before allowing Anaheim to score three unanswered goals — the finale in overtime. Mercifully, the Rangers took care of business against the lowky Sharks, crushing them 6-1 to end the week. It truly looks like they have a 50/50 shot to advance to the dance; they're currently tied with the Habs at 77 points, but Montreal has a game in hand. With Columbus (75 points), Detroit (74 points) and the New York Islanders (74 points) all right there, they're going to need to win at least five, if not more, of their last eight. Considering six of those are against playoff teams, it's going to come right down to the wire.

18. Montreal Canadiens (-1)

The Canadiens might have the slight edge on the Rangers in league standings, but the two teams are swapping places in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 25. In one of the most crucial junctures of the season, Montreal lost five consecutive games, finally stemming the bleeding against the Panthers in Florida on Sunday. That's not at all ideal; all it would have taken is a .500 stretch for them to be comfortably in a wild card spot. There's going to be nothing comfortable about the Habs' last nine games, beginning with a rematch against the Cats at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night. You can bet the building will be rocking, as it will be for six of Montreal's last nine regular-season contests.

19. Utah Hockey Club (+1)

The playoff dream for the Utah Hockey Club isn't officially over, but it basically ended after back-to-back shellackings at the hands of the Red Wings (5-1) on Monday and Lightning (8-0) on Thursday night. It was followed up with a 2-1 OT loss to the Panthers, and although Utah ended the week beating the miserably bad Blackhawks on Sunday, the damage has been done. Utah is nine points back of St. Louis, and the way the Blues are playing, that is nearly an impossible hill to climb. It's still been a successful first season in Salt Lake City, but there are a few ‘what ifs,' including the health of Sean Durzi and John Marino, along with a lack of significant activity by GM Bill Armstrong ahead of the trade deadline. Utah is close, but clearly, not quite there yet.

20. Vancouver Canucks (-1)

Thatcher Demko returning to the crease is massive for the Canucks, but it came right around the same time Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander both went down with separate ailments. And things are looking bleak for Vancouver. It was always going to be tough to sneak into a wildcard spot the way the Blues have been playing, and it didn't help that the club embarked on a gruelling six-game road trip that began on March 22. The Canucks finished 2-2-2 on the trip, and after a devastating regulation loss to the Jets in the finale on Sunday, it's going to take a miracle. Vancouver is six points behind St. Louis with only a single game in hand. They'll probably have to win at least seven of those, if not eight, to get in. Demko provides a huge boost, but this franchise will likely be unable to make the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time in over a decade.

21. Columbus Blue Jackets (no change)

The Blue Jackets were finally able to snap a long six-game losing streak, but the damage might have been done. Columbus remains in a logjam, along with the Canadiens, Red Wings and Rangers, but they have at least a game in hand on all three of those clubs. The Jackets also won two consecutive shootout games, the latter a wild 7-6 victory over the Canucks on Friday night. But they were unable to make it a trio of wins, losing a tight 3-2 final to the Senators the next night. Ottawa looks to have the top wildcard slot locked up, and it's going to be an all-out-war for the last spot — and probably, a date with the Capitals in Round 1. Tuesday's tilt with the lowly Predators is a must-win for Dean Evason's team.

22. Detroit Red Wings (+1)

Despite a couple of really tough weeks, the Red Wings are hanging on for dear life in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. After suffering six straight losses, Detroit has played right around .500 hockey since the middle of March. That shouldn't be getting them a bump in the NHL Power Rankings, but considering the futility of a few of the teams they're competing with, Todd McLellan's group is betting the benefit of the doubt in Week 25. A 2-1 win over the Bruins on Saturday was critical, and the Wings are now just three points back of the final postseason berth. They continue to battle — along with the Canadiens, Rangers, Blue Jackets and Islanders — but only one can get in. It's not looking good, but we can't count out the Original Six franchise just yet.

23. Pittsburgh Penguins (+1)

Although it's going to be back-to-back-to back missed postseasons for the first time in Sidney Crosby's career, No. 87 continues to establish himself as one of the greatest players in NHL history. With 81 points in 73 games in 2024-25, Crosby is the first player in the history of the league with 20 point-per-game seasons. Just a ridiculous stat, and even more impressive considering how mediocre Pittsburgh has been over the last couple of campaigns. Of course, he scored the only goal in a 1-0 overtime win over the Senators at home on Sunday. Although that victory came after three straight losses, the Pens are getting a bump in the NHL Power Rankings due to Crosby's consistent brilliance.

24. Anaheim Ducks (+1)

The Ducks earned one of their most thrilling victories of the 2024-25 season on Friday night, erasing a late 4-2 deficit and coming back to beat the New York Rangers 5-4 in overtime at the Honda Center. Although the week ended with a tight 3-2 loss to the Leafs, Anaheim has won three of five games — and the skilled young core continues to produce. Former second overall pick Leo Carlsson has been red-hot since the 4 Nations Face-Off, amassing 10 goals and 20 points in 18 games. Mason McTavish has managed 18 points in 18 games, while Jackson LaCombe (17 points in 18 games) and Cutter Gauthier (15 in 18) have also been fantastic over the last couple of weeks. Although it'll be another missed postseason for the California dwellers, it seems like only a matter of time before this roster really puts things together and begins competing for the playoffs again.

25. New York Islanders (-3)

Right when it looked like the Islanders had truly returned to relevance in the Eastern Conference playoff race, things took a dark turn. New York, on the heels of three straight wins, has dropped five consecutive games, and that's been detrimental to their postseason hopes. All of the last three came in regulation, and the Isles are now behind the Canadiens, Rangers, Blue Jackets and Red Wings. It's going to take a herculean effort to pass all four of those teams, and with only nine games left, it's not looking good. Considering the next trio of games are against three playoff locks in Tampa Bay, Minnesota and Washington, in that order, things are really not looking good. With Mat Barzal still out and Ilya Sorokin struggling between the pipes, fans in Long Island could be in for a long summer.

26. Buffalo Sabres (+2)

The Sabres are not going away quietly — not one bit — despite long ago being eliminated from playoff contention. Buffalo has won four of five games, scoring 27 goals in that span. The roster is actually looking remarkably potent as of late, led by Tage Thompson, who looks to have re-found the form that saw him amass 94 points in 78 games in 2022-23. On Sunday afternoon, the Sabres headed to the nation's capital to play the Eastern Conference's best team, and left with a seriously impressive 8-5 victory over Ovechkin and Washington. Although management continues to let the city of Western New York down, the young roster has provided some hope for the future, and another top-tier draft pick in June should help the efforts to, one day, rectify the longest postseason drought in North American professional sports.

27. Boston Bruins (-1)

For the first time in probably a decade — if not longer — the Bruins have lost eight games in a row. Boston went to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, put together one of the greatest regular-seasons in NHL history in 2022-23, and now have completely fallen off a cliff. For a team that has been this good for this long, it seemed like only a matter of time before regression was bound to hit. And losing Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm long-term — the team's two most important defensemen — didn't help things one bit. Neither did breaking up the league's best tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. The former has been up-and-down this year, and since the departures of Marchand and Brandon Carlo, the roster has just been brutal. On the bright side, GM Don Sweeney seems committed to getting Morgan Geekie, one of the team's top forwards, locked up long-term.

28. Seattle Kraken (-1)

For the third time in four years of existence, the Kraken have been officially eliminated from postseason contention. It's hard to believe that just two seasons ago, Seattle went 46-28-8 before shockingly upsetting the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche in Round 1 before almost pulling off another miraculous upset over the Stars in the second-round. What's it going to take to get this franchise back to that level? It's really hard to say, but having a player record more than 52 points in 74 games (that's Jared McCann) would certainly help. Nobody on this roster seems to be able to score goals, and that, along with up-and-down goaltending, really sunk this squad in 2024-25. Another high draft selection this summer should help, but there is not much at all to get excited about in the Emerald City right now — and not much hope this club will be back in the dance next April.

29. Philadelphia Flyers (+1)

The John Tortorella era is officially over in Philadelphia. After a horrible 2024-25 season for the Flyers — they're battling just to stay out of the Eastern Conference basement with seven games left — management decided to part ways with the veteran head coach on Thursday morning. Torts was in his third campaign coaching the Flyers, and will end his tenure in the City of Brotherly Love at 97-107-33. The 66-year-old was the oldest active bench boss in the league, and now will presumably move on to other opportunities if he decides to continue coaching in the National. Of course, Philly responded to the firing by winning two games in a row, beating the Canadiens 6-4 before smoking the Sabres 7-4 two days later. It isn't much, but getting a couple more wins down the stretch should at least provide some hope for the future. It'll be intriguing to see who takes over as the next bench boss in Philadelphia as the rebuild, in GM Danny Briere's words, hits rock bottom.

30. Nashville Predators (-1)

The Predators joined the Sharks and Blackhawks in Week 24 as the third team eliminated from playoff contention in the Western Conference. We've all known that would be the case for a while now, but it's still weird seeing a Nashville team that dominated in the second half of 2023-24 be in the same lowly tier as San Jose and Chicago a year later. The Preds have lost seven of their last nine games and seem locked into 14th place in the conference — and 30th in the NHL Power Rankings. The only silver lining in Smashville is that the front office will be getting a top-tier draft pick for the first time in ages. It'll be interesting to see if the team can return to relevance next year, or if a truly abysmal 2024-25 campaign is the beginning of the rebuild in Tennessee.

31. San Jose Sharks (no change)

The most notable thing to happen to the Sharks this week was Macklin Celebrini's car getting hit by the Rangers team bus following a 6-1 drubbing by New York at the SAP Center. And 24 hours later, San Jose was destroyed 8-1 by Los Angeles in the final game of the week. But despite those two poor results, the Sharks earned a couple of eyebrow-raising wins beforehand, including a wild 6-5 shootout victory over the Leafs on Thursday night. There's nowhere to go but 31st or 32nd in the NHL Power Rankings for Ryan Warsofsky's team the rest of the way, but as the Hawks continue failing to win altogether, Celebrini and co. are getting the benefit of the doubt once again in Week 25.

32. Chicago Blackhawks (no change)

For yet another week, the Blackhawks are ahead of the Sharks in league standings but remain in the basement of the NHL Power Rankings. Chicago isn't doing much to earn a higher place after losing all three of their games in Week 24. Make that 10 losses in 11 tries, the only victory in that span a 7-4 thumping of the now-John-Tortorella-less Flyers. General manager Kyle Davidson should be working hard to get Ryan Donato locked up this summer; the 28-year-old continues to impress, and has passed Connor Bedard as the team's leading scorer with 29 goals and 59 points in 72 games. The tank continues on track in the Windy City, and the Hawks will almost certainly be getting a top-three pick come June.