The NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching on March 7 at 3 p.m. EST, and several teams across the league are looking to make additions to their team ahead of a potential playoff push. One team that falls in that category is the Calgary Flames, and it looks like they are interested in making a trade with the Boston Bruins for veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo.

A defensive-defenseman, Carlo has been a steadying presence on the blue line for Boston in a season where not much has gone their way. He's missed just one game so far this season, tallying a goal and eight assists during that time. Carlo won't pop up on the scoresheet all that often, but he is a reliable defender who has a wealth of playoff experience, making him a top target for Calgary ahead of the deadline.

“Sounds like the Flames have reached out on Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. Teams have yet to dive into details, but CGY is interested. Not too many players on BOS' roster not available for the right price,” Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff reported.

Flames looking to aid playoff push with Brandon Carlo trade

The Flames currently hold the final wild card spot in the Western Conference, with the Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, and Utah Hockey Club all sitting two points or fewer behind them. Calgary wants to hold onto this spot, so finding a way to bring in some reinforcements ahead of the deadline could help them sneak into the postseason.

Boston technically is still in playoff contention, but they appear more likely to sell ahead of the deadline, which could lead to Carlo becoming available. The price might be rather high for the Flames, but if they want to get aggressive in their playoff push, it could lead to them making a splash deal for Carlo.