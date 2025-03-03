The 2025 NHL trade deadline is right around the corner. Last season, 40 deals were made just in the week leading up to the deadline. Teams have already been active in wheeling and dealing this season, as evidenced by the blockbuster moves involving Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Miller, but things will really pick up in the days leading up to the trade deadline. As teams look to add the missing pieces for a postseason push or re-tool for next season, nearly everybody will get involved in the action. So, when is the 2025 NHL trade deadline, which teams will buy and sell, and what players are on the trade block?

When is the 2025 NHL trade deadline?

The 2025 NHL trade deadline is on March 7 at 3 p.m. ET. Unlike other sports leagues, teams can technically make trades after the deadline passes. However, those deals are rare because traded players can't play for the team until the following season.

Like was the case last season, the trade deadline once again occurs later this year than it did historically. This should encourage more deals, as teams have a better feel for how their roster lines up compared to the rest of the league. Buyers will look to add pieces in order to compete for the Stanley Cup, while sellers can come to the conclusion that they are not good enough and should move on from veterans and other trade chips in order to prepare for the future.

What teams will be buyers?

Winnipeg Jets (42-15-4)

The Winnipeg Jets are the best team in hockey right now. The team likely won't shake things up too much, considering how great their scoring attack and chemistry has been thus far. They would be smart to add some more depth pieces, though.

Colorado Avalanche (35-24-2)

The Colorado Avalanche have regularly been busy in the trade market over the last few seasons, and that likely won't stop at this year's deadline. Not even after an earlier trade that sent away Rantanen or a recent trade that brought in Jimmy Vesey, Ryan Lindgren, and Hank Kempf. With stars such as Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Maker on the roster, the Avalanche are always trying to make the moves on the margin to try and get back into the Stanley Cup, as the team's depth hasn't been as good as it was when they won the championship series.

Toronto Maple Leafs (38-20-2)

The best record in the Atlantic division belongs to the Toronto Maple Leafs, so they seem geared up to make the moves for a playoff run. However, they aren't swimming in cap space, so a splashy move might be easier said than done. The team has won eight of their last nine games, and their general manager, Brad Treliving, has seemingly foreshadowed some trade deadline moves. “We are going to try and help ourselves,” Treliving said. “We want to try and improve our team.”

Dallas Stars (39-19-2)

The Dallas Stars are loaded with talent at forward, but the team has dealt with some injuries late, and they lack talent on defense. Some blue-line help makes sense for the Stars.

Washington Capitals (38-14-8)

Alex Ovechkin is gunning for Wayne Gretzky's – the best NHL player ever – all-time goals record. However, this season is about much more than just that, and the Washington Capitals need to make the moves to ensure that they can get over the hump. After winning the Stanley Cup in 2017-18, the team has lost in the first round in each of their five postseason appearances since.

Utah Hockey Club (27-25-9)

With a record just above .500, the Utah Hockey Club isn't a normal trade deadline buyer. However, they've got a treasure trove of assets and a bright future. Adding the missing pieces now makes a lot of sense for the team playing their first season in Utah.

Florida Panthers (37-21-3)

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will be 2025 NHL trade deadline buyers. The team already traded for Seth Jones, but they will especially need more help now that Matthew Tkachuk has been placed on the LTIR with a groin injury.

What teams will be sellers?

Buffalo Sabres (24-29-5)

The Buffalo Sabres have been bottom dwellers for far too long. A couple of trade deadline selling moves could help jumpstart the team's rebuild. J.J. Peterka, Bo Byram, and Alex Tuch are some of the most intriguing trade pieces the Sabres have to offer.

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-29-10)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are stuck in purgatory. The team is desperate for a rebuild, but they seem unwilling to blow things up with Sidney Crosby on the roster. Any selling move might need Crosby's approval, but the Pirates would be smart to trade off veteran talent for young assets and draft capital.

St. Louis Blues (29-27-6)

The St. Louis Blues aren't completely out of the race for a postseason wildcard spot. Even so, they've had a number of their best players linked in trade rumors, which means they may be NHL trade deadline sellers. Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou, and Pavel Buchnevich have all been mentioned as trade candidates at this deadline.

Carolina Hurricanes (35-22-4)

The Carolina Hurricanes are in an interesting spot. They made arguably the biggest trade of the year so far when they swung a deal for Rantanen. However, it now seems like the team in second place in the Metropolitan division might flip the ex-Avalanche star. Rantanen's fit with the team hasn't been good, and the Hurricanes are at risk of losing him in free agency this offseason. For the most part, Carolina should be looked at as NHL trade deadline buyers, but we have them in seller territory here because it seems inevitable that Rantanen will be moved again, which gives Carolina the biggest trade chip on the market to deal off.

Chicago Blackhawks (18-35-7)

Seth Jones was the Chicago Blackhawks' biggest trade chip, and they already sent him to the Panthers. The team is likely not done selling ahead of the NHL trade deadline, though. The team still has their eyes on the future, which will be led by Connor Bedard.

What players are on the trade block?

There are a number of players whose names have been whispered in trade rumors already. One player who seems certain to be traded is Reilly Smith. The New York Rangers held him out of their most recent game for roster management purposes. As mentioned earlier, Rantanen might be the biggest name on the trade block, though. It was huge news when he was sent to the Hurricanes, but things just haven't worked out between the pairing, and Carolina might be ready to cut their losses and get something back in return rather than risk losing him in free agency.

Evander Kane is another big-name player who could be moved. He is currently recovering from injury, but his full no-trade clause was recently modified to a 16-team no-trade clause, which opens the door for him to be moved and contribute to another team late in the season. John Gibson and Erik Karlsson are other players with no-trade clauses. Gibson is an aging veteran goaltender who the Anaheim Ducks might be ready to move off of, and Karlsson, while he hasn't been approached about a trade away from the Penguins, seems like a potential trade candidate.

Other teams looking for goalie depth might try to pursue Dan Vlader or Anton Forsberg. Both players are on expiring contracts, so they could be had for cheap. Jake Evans, Ryan Donato, Trent Frederic, and David Savard have been mentioned as rental options that teams can call about, too.

Scott Laughton recently went viral for poking fun at his name being mentioned in trade rumors. The Philadelphia Flyers forward recreated “The Last Supper” on a social media post, alluding to the idea that his time with the Flyers might be coming to an end.