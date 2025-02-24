The Edmonton Oilers signed Jeff Skinner in NHL Free Agency over the summer. The Oilers had a top-heavy offensive attack in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and they sought to change that. The Buffalo Sabres bought out Skinner's contract after a less-than-ideal 2023-24 campaign. However, he wasn't too far removed from a 35-goal, 82-point performance.

The Oilers hoped Skinner could help balance out their offense. Unfortunately, things have not worked out as the team hoped. Skinner has scored 11 goals and 21 points through 51 games in 2024-25. Edmonton is performing at a high level despite this. But the veteran forward has been a bit of a disappointment.

Skinner could provide some depth for this team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, he has already served as a healthy scratch on multiple occasions. Moreover, they need to get creative in order to make some moves at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. As a result, Skinner is a trade candidate entering March 7th.

Skinner is unlikely to cost a ton. Even in a seller's market, the Oilers aren't concerned with a massive return of picks and prospects. Even if they were, his performance hinders his value on the market. In saying this, there are likely teams out there willing to take a chance on him as a low-cost depth option. With this in mind, here are two landing spots for the Oilers forward ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Blue Jackets could add Oilers' Jeff Skinner for playoff push

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. Columbus had a rough start to the season on the ice but turned things around over the last few months. As things stand, the Blue Jackets are on the cusp of a playoff spot. They are tied on points with the Ottawa Senators for the second Wild Card spot, in fact.

The Blue Jackets are likely to buy at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, according to general manager Don Waddell. This is a team that could use some cheap depth among its forward core. Jeff Skinner is a candidate who could work for Columbus. The Oilers forward is certainly not an issue for them financially, given their massive cap space. And the trade cost shouldn't be too crazy for the Blue Jackets to stomach.

Columbus is not a Stanley Cup contender by any means. However, Skinner could view them as a place where he can re-establish himself as a productive middle-six forward. And he could help this team toward an improbable playoff berth in the process.

Oilers' Jeff Skinner could be in play for Utah Hockey Club

The Utah Hockey Club are also in contention for a playoff spot at this point in the season. They aren't as close as Columbus is to the postseason, to be fair. Still, the Hockey Club are four points back of the Vancouver Canucks for the final Wild Card berth in the West.

Utah is looking to make splash moves over the next year or so. Jeff Skinner is not necessarily a splash move, at least not this season. In saying this, he could help this team out. The Hockey Club have struggled to produce offense this year. In fact, they spent much of the season as a bottom-10 offense. They currently have the 11th fewest Goals For Per Game in the league, according to ESPN.

If Utah can't make a splash at the deadline, Skinner works as a low-risk, high-reward option. He can play on the team's top six if needed, and the team needs players like him who are able to shoot the puck well. All in all, it's a decent move for a young team looking to challenge for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.