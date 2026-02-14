Team Canada is currently cruising through the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, having secured dominant victories over Czechia and Switzerland. The offense has been firing on all cylinders behind massive performances from Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, who combined for six points in their most recent 5-1 triumph.

However, the defensive rotation has faced some adversity following an undisclosed injury to Winnipeg Jets star Josh Morrissey.

After logging just over seven minutes in the tournament opener against Czechia, Morrissey was forced to watch from the sidelines as Travis Sanheim made his Olympic debut. While the team continues to win convincingly, the health of their blue line remains a primary storyline as the preliminary round draws to a close.

According to a report from Daily Faceoff, Morrissey has already been confirmed as out for Sunday's upcoming game against France.

Head coach Jon Cooper clarified the situation shortly after the victory over the Swiss, and as Pierre LeBrun of TSN noted on X, the coach is not ready to give up on his veteran defender, and the catch is that he hasn't been ruled out for the tournament.

This distinction is crucial for Canada, as it suggests the medical staff sees a realistic path for Morrissey to return once the high-stakes quarterfinals begin next week.

Before the injury, Morrissey was having a stellar NHL season in Winnipeg, collecting 42 points in 56 games.

Article Continues Below

His presence on the left side alongside players like Devon Toews and Shea Theodore will be key in Canada's quest to reclaim Olympic gold in Italy.

While Canada remains hopeful about a quick recovery, the mood is much grimmer for Switzerland and the Los Angeles Kings.

Star forward Kevin Fiala saw his Olympic journey and his entire NHL season end abruptly following a collision with Washington Capitals and Canada forward Tom Wilson.

Fiala required immediate surgery in Italy and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, a devastating update for a Kings team currently fighting for a postseason berth in the Western Conference.

As Canada prepares to face France, they do so with the luxury of roster depth and the encouraging news that Morrissey's tournament is not necessarily over. That game is set for 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.