The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will be a unique event. In the hockey world, it will mark the first time NHL players from all over the world will compete. Among the top teams will be Canada, the United States, Russia, and Sweden.

Speaking of Sweden, former Blues player and current GM Alexander Steen was welcomed by Team Sweden as part of their management team, according to NHL.com. Officially, Steen will be working as the Player Personnel Consultant. Additionally, he will be responsible for scouting and roster selection.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity. Representing Sweden is a privilege that I hold in the highest regard and I’m looking forward to working closely with the members of our federation, our coaching staff, and our great players as we prepare for the 2026 Olympic Games,” said Steen.

Currently, Steen serves as a special assistant to the Blues' general manager, Doug Armstrong.

“It means a lot to bring in Alexander Steen to our management staff. Not only does he have immense hockey expertise but also a burning passion for Swedish ice hockey. His work will be important for Sam Hallam’s selection of the Olympic roster and we are very grateful to the St. Louis Blues’ management for helping us find this solution,” said National Teams director Anders Lundberg.

However, Steen will not be traveling to Milan for the Olympics. The announcement of Sweden's official roster will be in mid-January 2026. Already, Team USA and Canada have announced their rosters.

The Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22.

Sweden's history at the Olympics

Sweden has won two Olympic gold medals in men's hockey. In 1994, they won their first gold medal in the games in Lillehammer. Then in 2006, they won the gold medal in the Torino games.

In 1920, they competed in their first Olympics in Antwerp, which was also the debut of hockey at the Olympics.

In all, Sweden has won nine medals in men's hockey. Two gold, three silver, and four bronze.