The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs are set for a massive Game 6 on Thursday night. After going down 3-0 in the series, Ottawa has won the last two games to get the set back to Canada's capital. After Game 4, Brady Tkachuk yelled “We'll be back!” while accepting a Star of the Game nod. Before Game 6, Tkachuk spoke about why it was important to get the Senators back in Ottawa for this game.

“This is not just about our team, it's about our city. You can feel the excitement, and we're going to need it tonight,” Tkachuk told TSN's Chris Johnston.

The Senators did not let Game 5's result hang in the balance for very long. They scored the first goal early in the second period and suppressed Toronto's chances for the rest of the game. After Ottawa's poor penalty kill was a storyline early in the series, they killed off three power plays and scored a short-handed goal with their playoff lives on the line.

The Maple Leafs are a deeper team on paper, have higher-end talent, and a Cup-winning coach. But when things start to get murky in the playoffs, all of that goes out the window. Tkachuk and the Senators know the opportunity they have in front of them.

The Senators can send the Maple Leafs spiraling

In their last 14 potential clinching games, the Maple Leafs are 1-13. That one win was in 2023, when they finally got out of the first round by beating the Lightning in six games. They lost Game 5 at home with a chance to clinch the series that year. Toronto hit the road and beat the three-time defending conference champs to theoretically slay the beast.

But when the playoffs started up last year, the Maple Leafs faced the Bruins again in the first round. They went up 3-1 and lost three straight games to lose the series. The Senators do not have the playoff scars that the Maple Leafs do, considering they have not been in the dance since 2017.

The Senators got great goaltending from Linus Ullmark on Tuesday night in Toronto. That was the key to victory for Game 5, and it will have to return for Game 6. He was not great in their first game, a 6-2 loss on the road. But in the four games since, he has been more than good enough for the team to win.

The Senators will have most of the fans behind them. How many Maple Leafs fans will make the trip to Ottawa? We'll find out Thursday night.