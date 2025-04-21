The Ottawa Senators lost Game 1 of their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs series on Sunday. Ottawa took on the Toronto Maple Leafs, hoping to get off to a good start. But their first playoff game since the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals ended in a 6-2 defeat in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs got big-time performances from some of their star players. Mitch Marner scored a goal and three points on Sunday, for instance. Furthermore, Toronto's power play scored three of the team's six goals. The Senators simply had no answer for Toronto's offensive attack, especially when the hosts had the man advantage.

The Maple Leafs players weren't the only ones having fun in Game 1, however. Toronto fans let the Senators, and specifically captain Brady Tkachuk, hear it on Sunday night. The fans at Scotiabank Arena belted out a loud “Brady sucks” chant during Game 1.

"BRADY SUCKS" chants are roaring in Toronto

The Senators captain spoke with the media following the game. Tkachuk was asked about the chant and his reaction. He answered rather straightforwardly. “I guess I expected it, I couldn't care less. I don't really give a s**t,” he said, via Postmedia reporter Bruce Garrioch.

Tkachuk also addressed his team's biggest flaw from the first game. Ottawa could not stop Toronto's power play, as mentioned. And the captain certainly wasn't pleased with the performance in Game 1. “The issue is as clear as day: We took too many penalties and they scored on them,” the Senators captain said, via Garrioch.

This series is certainly far from over. There remains a ton of hockey left to be played. The Senators certainly took a shot in Game 1 against the Maple Leafs. However, they can also bounce back rather quickly. Ottawa and Toronto hit the ice for Game 2 on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Arena.