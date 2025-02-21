Matthew and Brady Tkachuk were arguably the flag-bearers for the United States hockey squad in the 4 Nations Face-Off. They electrified their teammates and fellow Americans watching at home. With their infectious energy and spell-binding intensity, these two brothers helped the sport resonate with so many non-NHL fans. And in essence, that is the goal of this midseason tournament.

Unfortunately, though, the Tkachuks and the rest of Team USA are leaving Boston's TD Garden with a bitter taste in their mouths and without the 4 Nations Trophy in their possession. Canada overcame an American barrage in overtime, as Mitchell Marner made a crisp pass to an undetected Connor McDavid for the game-winning goal.

Stanley Cup champion and reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon added to his impressive collection of hardware and earned tournament MVP honors after scoring the first goal of the night. Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington was utterly spectacular down the stretch, especially in OT, and denied the US what looked to be a probable victory. He made a number of sensational saves, including one on Brady Tkachuk that had the entire arena in utter suspense.

The Ottawa Senators captain, who tied the score at one goal apiece in the first period, effectively summed up how it felt to lose Thursday's instant classic. “This sucks,” Tkachuk said, per Sportsnet's Alex Adams.

USA wears the wounds of the 4 Nations Face-Off, but they sent a message

USA hockey gained a tremendous amount of goodwill from the 4 Nations Face-Off, but that does not completely mend the heartbreak that players are currently enduring after watching the championship slip through their grasp on American ice. They sacrificed vacation time and their physical well-being to compete for their country.

Matthew Tkachuk tried his best to push through a lower-body injury but played less than seven minutes. It is difficult to overstate the Florida Panthers star's importance. Although Brady Tkachuk did what he could to finish the job for his older brother and Team USA brethren, Canada possessed a lethal combination of composure and clutch prowess.

So yes, this will suck for the Americans. The gut-wrenching defeat will probably make it hard at first to shift back into NHL mode. Though, once the pain turns to motivational fuel, Tkachuk and his now-former teammates will charge into the final two months of the regular season and anxiously await the next chance they get to avenge this 4 Nations Face-Off loss.