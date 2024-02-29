The Ottawa Senators are likely to sell at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. How far their sale will go remains to be seen. For example, veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko seems likely to move. However, young defenseman Jakob Chychrun is a different matter. That said, one player that won't be moving is captain Brady Tkachuk.

Senators general manager Steve Staios spoke with The Athletic on Wednesday. He was asked about rumors surrounding their willingness to move Tkachuk. The first-year Senators general manager emphatically shut the door on those rumors. “Ah yeah, that could not be further from the truth,” Staios told The Athletic.

“There’s obviously no truth to that. Like, we’re building the team around Brady Tkachuk and the type of person, the type of player and the type of leader that he is. He means everything to the organization,” the Senators general manager continued, via The Athletic.

Senators could be active at the NHL Trade Deadline

Staios spoke about both Tarasenko and Chychrun with The Athletic on Wednesday. Regarding Tarasenko, Staios said he likes what the former Stanley Cup champion has brought to Ottawa. Tarasenko signed a one-year contract prior to the 2023-24 season, and will likely test the market again this summer.

There is a bit of a complication in a potential trade, though. Tarasenko has a full no-trade clause, giving him complete control over his future between now and the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline. The Senators general manager admitted there is a process to go through, but his veteran winger should have no shortage of suitors. “Certainly there’s a level of interest in these types of players that’s very high at the trade deadline,” he told The Athletic.

As for Chychrun, Staios made a rather interesting admission. Chychrun is not a rental, and he is only 25 years old. There is bound to be a lot of interest, and Staios himself recognizes it. “If I’m on the other side of things, looking at our team, he’d be a player I would be calling about as well,” the Senators general manager told The Athletic.

The Senators may not trade Brady Tkachuk at this year's NHL Trade Deadline. However, they could still move key pieces off their roster before March 8. Fans should certainly keep an eye on Canada's capital city with the deadline a little more than a week away.