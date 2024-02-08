Jakob Chychrun could be on the move as the Senators prepare to sell.

When the Ottawa Senators acquired Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes at last year’s NHL Trade Deadline, they believed they were ready to contend. They failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they showed a lot of promise. However, Ottawa has completely bottomed out in 2023-24.

The Senators find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference. With their lack of success, they could make a few moves to retool their roster. And one potential move includes moving on from Chychrun despite only having him for around 60 games to this point.

If the Senators do make a move, there should be no shortage of interested suitors. Here are three potential teams that could call the Senators about Jakob Chychrun ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline in March.

Red Wings could trade for Jakob Chychrun

The Detroit Red Wings are in contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs as they return for the second half of the season. In fact, Detroit occupies the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are one point back of the Tampa Bay Lightning and two back of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, as well.

If Detroit wants to remain in playoff contention, they should address their defense. The Red Wings have one of the best offenses in the league, but that's about it. Outside of that, their saving grace this season has been veteran journeyman netminder Alex Lyon.

That's where a potential Chychrun trade comes in. Detroit could certainly make a move to add to their blueline, but they'd likely need to move a rearguard out. The Winged Wheel has seven NHL-caliber defensemen on their roster. Eight if you include Simon Edvinsson, who is currently in the AHL.

As a result, the Red Wings may look for a defensively-minded forward or two. In any event, the Senators have already made one big trade with the Red Wings in recent times. Don't be too surprised if the Atlantic Division rivals link up once again.

Flames, Senators could swing a deal

The Calgary Flames are in an interesting spot. They have a number of players who are likely to leave as free agents in the summer. And they've already made a few trades to recoup assets for a couple of those players. However, the Flames, like the Senators, may not be interested in a full-fledged rebuild.

As a result, this could allow Calgary to make a trade for a player like Chychrun. Especially given the team's uncertainty on the back end. The Flames have five defensemen on their roster who are set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1.

Jakob Chychrun, though, is signed through the 2024-25 NHL season. It's certainly not long-term stability, but the Senators defenseman would improve Calgary's blueline. And he does give them value beyond the final 30 or so games of this season. Calgary could be a bit of a darkhorse in these sweepstakes.

Maple Leafs need defensive help

The Toronto Maple Leafs jumped to third in the Atlantic Division on Wednesday night. However, they have two division rivals breathing down their neck. A trade or two could help separate them from the others chasing them down in the standings.

Once again, the Maple Leafs need defense. They are playing Simon Benoit to a level above his pay grade. TJ Brodie has struggled as a top-pairing defenseman this year. And they lost embattled blueliner John Klingberg for the rest of the 2023-24 NHL season.

The Maple Leafs need help on the back end in the worst way. In fact, they reasonably could add more than one defenseman at the NHL Trade Deadline. Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun would represent a huge upgrade for Toronto as they push for a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.