The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline has arrived, and the Ottawa Senators have made a move by acquiring Dylan Cozens from the Buffalo Sabres Dylan Cozens along with Dennis Gilbert and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

In return, the Senators sent Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the Sabres. The trade of Norris clearly had a profound effect on Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, who was very close with his now-former teammate and was on the verge of tears when speaking about the trade following Friday's practice via Sportsnet.

“It's pretty tough. It sucks. Losing a guy like that, obviously everyone knows how much he means to me,” he said. “I spent the last little bit with him, and gotta take advantage of the last little bit here.”

Tkachuk had to compose himself at several times during the interview.

“Just our history….sorry I'm just keeping it short and sweet,” he said, continuing to fight back tears.

The Senators host the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was cleary affected by the trade of Josh Norris

The Senators have not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since they advanced to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in 2017, losing in heartbreaking fashion to the eventual Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tkachuk clearly envisioned Norris as his teammate when the Senators finally returned to the postseason, but it's the nature of the business that things didn't work out that way.

However, Tkachuk was quick to say that he hopes his new teammates understand his emotional reaction to losing Norris from the lineup and that he'll be a good captain for them.

“It's the unfortunately reality of it being a business, we're getting back important pieces that will really help us,” he said. “I feel bad that this is the initial reaction, and of course, I think they'll understand why it's a little bit of a whirlwind for me personally, but with that being said, it's about being a good captain and teammate, and making sure they have everything they need and have the support from day 1 that they'll be important pieces to our team.”

Norris expected to be in Ottawa for the long-haul, signing an eight-year, $63.6 million deal in 2022. He's now with the Sabres, who are in perpetual rebuild mode.