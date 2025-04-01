The Ottawa Senators are pushing for their first playoff berth since 2017. While they have a 99.5% chance of making the playoffs, per MoneyPuck, every win will ease the fanbase's nerves. After taking a nasty hit in a recent game, Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will miss Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres with an upper-body injury. Callum Fraser spoke to coach Travis Green about the injury.

“It's not what you want, that's for sure,” Green told Fraser. “But that's part of the NHL; you're going to lose guys. Hopefully he'll just be out for a game.”

Ryan Graves was called for interference at the end of the second period for this play on Brady Tkachuk. Tkachuk did not leave the game. pic.twitter.com/Wcsc21uUxc — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fraser reported that this upper-body issue is in addition to the lower-body injury that has been nagging Tkachuk since the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Senators have gone 10-5-2 since then and Tkachuk has 11 points in 15 games since the tournament. For a core that has not been to the playoffs, they will need their leader healthy for the first round.

Playing with his brother Matthew, Brady Tkachuk was a key part in both of Team USA's wins during the 4 Nations. But injuries to both Tkachuk brothers left the Americans reeling in the title game. After that loss, Brady is craving playoff hockey once again. And he might play his brother in the first round.

Brady Tkachuk must lead the Senators in their playoff return

The Senators lost Game 7 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Final in double overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mark Stone, Erik Karlsson, JG Pageau, Craig Anderson, and the rest of that core are gone. Tkachuk leads the new core, assembled mostly through the draft, and they are finally going to make the playoffs.

General manager Steve Staois inherited most of this core but has made two big additions that will help in the playoffs. First was Linus Ullmark, who was traded during the Stanley Cup Final last year. When he has been healthy, he has been the goalie the Seantors needed to get them to the playoffs. A hot goalie is the first recipe for an upset, and he fits the bill for Ottawa.

The second move was a big deadline day trade with the Buffalo Sabres. Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker went to Buffalo for Dylan Cozens, Dennis Gilbert, and a second-round pick. Cozens has been the perfect fit with the Senators, with nine points in 12 games so far.

But none of those moves will move the needle without Tkachuk. Hopefully, this is a one-game hiatus for Tkachuk and he is back soon.