The doubters are starting to circle as the Toronto Maple Leafs fail to clinch their series over the Ottawa Senators for the second consecutive game. The Leafs took a 3-0 series lead after two consecutive overtime wins, but Ottawa rallied back to win Game 4. Toronto kept Game 5 close and looked to be in the driver's seat to tie it up when they received a powerplay with less than ten minutes remaining. However, Dylan Cozens scored a clutch shorthanded goal to give the Senators a 2-0 lead.

The loudest sigh of relief in the building was from Ridley Greig, who took a brutal penalty to put the Senators on the penalty kill. Ottawa needed to keep its composure and close out the remainder of the game. Greig's inability to keep his emotions in check is becoming an all-too-familiar trend, and it looked like it could cost the Senators again. Instead, Greig owes Cozens a complimentary dinner for taking the focus off his penalty.

The emphasis could now fall on William Nylander, who had a characteristically lazy backcheck on the two-on-one that led to the Cozens' goal. It was also the result of a poor pass from Auston Matthews in the offensive zone, who is beginning to show another playoff series where he doesn't live up to expectations.

Dylan Cozens helps Brady Tkachuk deliver on his promise

The Senators have been playing with nothing to lose since Game 4, and it shows. Brady Tkachuk came on the ice after Game 4 for the three stars of the game presentation and boldly claimed to the crowd that the team would be returning for Game 6. Ottawa played like a team that believed in its captain on Tuesday night, and it could help them enter with a good mindset on Thursday.

The media will start to circle the Maple Leafs in the two days leading up to Game 6. Toronto has been a perennial choker in the playoffs, and they are two games away from having their worst meltdown yet. If the Maple Leafs fail to close out this series, we'll circle Cozens' clutch goal in Game 5 as a catalyst to the Senators' victory.