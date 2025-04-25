The Ottawa Senators lost 3-2 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. If that sounds familiar, it's because Ottawa lost 3-2 in Game 2 as well, and is now down 3-0 to their provincial rival. Their Game 1 defeat was embarrassing, as they could not control their emotions and stay out of the penalty box. Senators coach Travis Green spoke about the two brutal defeats in a row and being down 3-0.

“There's not much I'm gonna say to them right now that's gonna help or make them feel any better,” Green said, per Kayla Douglas of The Score. “It's disheartening, to say the least. I thought both teams played a hell of a game. Sometimes playoff hockey comes down to little inches or bounces, and we were on the wrong end of it tonight.”

“The one thing I know about our team is, we're not going to lie down, we're not going to go away, we're going to be ready to play,” he said.

“It's not too long ago I watched the Red Sox versus Yankees documentary when they came back from 0-3,” Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said. “It's been done before, and I have the belief that it can happen again.”

There are hockey examples of it happening, too. But two overtime losses will be tough to bounce back from.

The Senators must continue their recent play to pull off the comeback

While coming back from down 3-0 is rare, it has happened in the NHL. The Maple Leafs were down 3-0 in the 1942 Stanley Cup Final, the New York Islanders came back in the second round against the Penguins in 1975, the Flyers did it in the second round against the Bruins in 2010, and the 2014 Kings fell behind 3-0 against the Sharks in the first round.

The key to winning four straight games at any point in the NHL season is a hot goaltender. Linus Ullmark has struggled in the playoffs throughout his career, but has been good enough to win at least one game in the last two. If he can turn it up another level, the Senators would have the first piece of the recipe.

The Senators need more scoring from their depth pieces, as only Adam Gaudette has scored from outside the top six. The spotlight is shining on Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto as their backs hit the wall.

The Senators and Maple Leafs play Game 4 in Ottawa on Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern.