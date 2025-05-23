The Ottawa Senators came out of the rebuild in a big way in 2024-25, rectifying seven consecutive missed postseasons by advancing to the dance and taking the Atlantic Division-winning Toronto Maple Leafs to six games in Round 1. Although it ended in disappointment, it's clear that this skilled core is ready to take the next step and make seven years of futility a thing of the past.

In that quest, general manager Steve Staios should be looking to make the team even better this summer. And there are two things that he will specifically be looking for: a scoring forward and a right-shot defenseman. The Senators finished tied for 19th best league-wide in goals per game, and 31st in 5-on-5 scoring. Only the Nashville Predators scored less goals at even strength, and that's not a recipe for any kind of success in the National Hockey League.

As well, top-four blue liner Nick Jensen could miss training camp after undergoing surgery this summer. Although the 34-year-old said he was hopeful he would be ready for the season, it's very possible that won't be the case — especially as he played through the lower-body injury during the second half of the 2024-25 season.

The Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch reported earlier this week that the front office is preparing to bring another defenseman to Canada's capital, but as a couple of league executives told the hockey insider, it won't be easy.

“Everybody is looking for that kind of defenceman,” one executive said. “If you have them, you want to keep them, and if you’re looking for one, they’re hard to find.”

“If they’re going to get one, they’re going to have to pay a heavy price,” another told Garrioch on Tuesday.

Still, that likely won't deter Staios from doing his due diligence this summer — and it could spell the end of Shane Pinto's tenure in Ottawa.

Shane Pinto could be on the move for a top-4 D-man

As Garrioch reported, the Senators have “kicked the tires” on Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who is approaching the final year of his six-year, $27.3 million contract. He can sign an extension in Alberta as soon as July 1. Andersson could command upwards of $8 million on his next contract, and if the Flames aren't willing to go that high, they are expected to explore the trade market for him this summer.

The two league executives that spoke to Garrioch speculated that the Flames are interested in Shane Pinto, and that will be something to monitor as the offseason progresses. If Calgary decides to move on from the Swede, Ottawa could bring the all-situations right-shot defenseman to Ontario, and it could pay huge dividends as Andersson is entering his prime at age 28.

As for Pinto, he has fallen down the depth chart after the addition of Dylan Cozens from the Buffalo Sabres. Instead of paying a potential 3C nearly $4 million next season, the front office could include him as part of a package for Andersson. That could also allow 22-year-old Ridly Greig to take over at the position, especially as he's locked up through 2028-29.

Pinto was decent if unspectacular in both the regular season and playoffs, managing 37 points in 70 games and following it up with a goal and an assist in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He's certainly still a good player, but looks to be expendable in the quest for a right-shot D-man. It wouldn't be at all surprising if Pinto gets a change of scenery before the 2025-26 campaign begins.

David Perron's contract could be offloaded in quest for scoring forward

If the Senators don't target Andersson, Garrioch floated another couple of potential options, including Philadelphia Flyers hulking D-man Rasmus Ristolainen and Florida Panthers rearguard Aaron Ekblad. The former has two years left on his contract at a $5.1 million AAV and could be available through a trade, while the latter could be testing unrestricted free agency if he doesn't re-sign in Sunrise this summer.

That is something to monitor, but it's also clear that the Senators need to add a scoring forward — specifically, a winger. Although Leafs' Mitch Marner is likely out of the price range, and probably wouldn't want to play for an Atlantic Division rival, that's not the case for Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

Ehlers is fresh off helping Denmark make an insane upset over Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships, and there's no guarantee the pending UFA will re-sign in Manitoba. The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported last summer that “according to a well-placed source close to the Jets, Ehlers is not interested in signing a contract extension with the club.”

While things may have changed over the last year, Ottawa needs to put itself in the best possible position to afford either Ehlers — who has scored 20+ goals in eight of his 10 seasons with the Jets — or a player of his caliber. And that could have another forward on the move in veteran David Perron.

Perron's point totals have slowly but surely decreased since winning the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2018-19. He managed just nine goals and 16 points in 43 games in 2024-25, and added three more in six playoff contests. The 36-year-old is reaching the twilight of his career, and just isn't as effective of an NHL player as he once was.

The Sherbrooke, Quebec native has one year remaining on his contract at a $4 million AAV, and it's very unlikely he will be retained next summer. For that reason, Staios and the front office could look to offload his contract in order to free up some cap space to swing for the fences in free agency. Perron owns a modified no-trade clause, so it wouldn't be easy to move him. But if the opportunity is right, it could make sense for both player and club.

It's clear the Senators need to upgrade their top-six up front and top-four on the back end, and that's not going to be easy. To accomplish both tasks, it might be time for both Pinto and Perron to get shipped out of town as Ottawa looks to return to the level that saw the team advance all the way to the Stanley Cup Final back in 2007.