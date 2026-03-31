On Monday evening, the Chicago Bulls released guard Jaden Ivey following an Instagram live stream in which he made homophobic comments. Ivey had only been in the Windy City for a little over a month following a trade from the Detroit Pistons, but now, it seems his NBA future may be in serious doubt in the wake of his comments.

Ivey didn't appear too concerned about his future NBA prospects with a subsequent live stream, in which he called out league figures such as Stephen Curry and LeBron James. He once again went on live on Tuesday morning and spoke on how his family has been handling his recent controversial comments.

“Those who are around me, those who are my family members betraying (me) because of what I spoke. The truth. Betraying me. Saying that I’m losing my mind. Saying that I’m crazy. Saying that I don’t know the truth,” said Ivey, per Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. “These are my own family members who love me. My blood. Those who raised me saying that I don’t know the truth. ‘Man, he’s psycho.’ He’s this, he’s that. Those are my own household. All because of the gospel. All because I said the truth.”

Ivey has gone on several extended, religiously-themed speils over the last few days, which started when he made cryptic comments on the social media platform and said that the Pistons “are not going to matter on judgment day.”

He has also since claimed that his wife is no longer texting him during another live session.

Overall, it remains to be seen how this saga will play out, but it's certainly been an unexpected turn of events for the former lottery pick.