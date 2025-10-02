It's most likely going to be tough sledding for the rebuilding Pittsburgh Penguins in 2025-26 — and the beginning of the season just got even more challenging. Bryan Rust, who was nearly a point-per-game player last year, will be out for at least the first two weeks of the campaign.

“Bryan Rust will miss at least two weeks because of a lower-body injury, the Penguins announced Thursday,” confirmed NHL.com's daily Status Report. “That means the forward, who had 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games in 2024-25, will miss Pittsburgh’s season opener on Oct. 7 at the New York Rangers.”

Rust reportedly exited the Penguins' practice early on Wednesday after suffering an undisclosed injury. The team didn't provide any more details in the update outside of the expected timeline.

The veteran forward was expected to play on Pittsburgh's top line alongside Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell, as well as on the top powerplay unit with Crosby, Rakell, Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson.

Despite missing 11 games in 2024-25 due to multiple injuries and an illness, Rust still managed career highs across the board. He was one of the bright spots in what was a brutal season for the club, finishing third in scoring behind only Crosby (91 points in 80 games) and Rakell (70 points in 81 games).

That's after the 33-year-old had managed 28 goals and 56 points in 62 games the year before. It's unfortunate that he has been unable to stay healthy for a full 82-game slate throughout his 11-year National Hockey League career.

Over 638 total regular-season games — all with the Penguins — Rust has scored 203 goals and 437 points, while adding another 35 points in 79 Stanley Cup Playoff tilts.

The Pontiac, Michigan native helped Pittsburgh win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, adding 18 points in 46 games throughout the two thrilling title runs.

Originally selected 80th overall by the Pens in the 2010 NHL Draft, Rust signed another extension with the team back in May of 2022. He's currently entering the fourth season of that six-year pact, which has a cap hit of $5.125 million.

Penguins also hit with tough Jack St. Ivany update

The Penguins also announced on Thursday that defenseman Jack St. Ivany would miss at least six weeks with a lower-body ailment of his own.

The 26-year-old spent most of last season in the American Hockey League with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, managing 16 points in 37 regular-season games.

St. Ivany has suited up for 33 games over two campaigns in the NHL, chipping in two points in that span. He was expected to compete for a spot on Pittsburgh's blue line in 2025-26, but that will have to wait until at least November after this update.

With the injuries already starting to pile up for the Penguins, it'll be interesting to see how the beginning of the year goes — and whether general manager Kyle Dubas will look to move on from a couple of veterans if the roster gets off to a slow start.

The Penguins begin the new campaign against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on October 7.