The Chicago Bears lost to the San Francisco 49ers 42-38 on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III had an incredible game but suffered an injury on the final play of the game. ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an update on Monday morning that will have Chicago fans breathing a sigh of relief.

Bears WR Luther Burden, who was carted off the field after Sunday night’s game, suffered a quad injury that is not thought to be serious. He will undergo additional testing today. pic.twitter.com/OiTVFSNJwA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Bears WR Luther Burden, who was carted off the field after Sunday night’s game, suffered a quad injury that is not thought to be serious. He will undergo additional testing today,” Schefter reported.

Burden went down on the final play of the game, which was a failed touchdown attempt by Caleb Williams. He was carted off the field after easily the best game of his young career. Without Rome Odunze on the field, Burden was Williams' top target and rose to the occasion.

Burden caught eight balls on nine targets, racking up 138 yards and a touchdown. It is his second game with over 100 receiving yards and only his second touchdown, both the first since Week 3. Without Odunze, Burden, and fellow rookie, tight end Colston Loveland were the top targets on Sunday.

The Bears cannot get the number one seed, but have already clinched the NFC North. They will be either the two or the three seed in the NFC, depending on the Week 18 results. With limited stakes on the matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Bears could be resting players in Week 18. But if Burden rests, it is likely not going to be a long-term issue.

Burden was drafted tenth overall back in April, giving Williams another target for his second season. Both Loveland and Burden have been huge to the growth of Williams and the Bears this season. While a tough loss looked like it got worse with Burden going down, he avoided the worst.