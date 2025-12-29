Professional wrestling veteran and WWE star AJ Styles is now going viral on the internet after refusing a certain fan's request to sign an AEW championship belt.

The Stamford-based promotion is currently busy conducting its live Holiday Tour across the country with several house shows. During one such show on Dec. 27, 2025, in Tampa, Florida, Styles publicly refused to sign a title belt presented by a fan near the ramp.

The video is now going viral on social media after the show. It features Styles steadily signing fans’ items when he is offered an All Elite Wrestling Championship belt. “The Phenomenal One” gracefully refuses to sign the title before paying his respect to it.

Styles referenced Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, members of The Young Bucks, with whom he was associated in Bullet Club during their heel run in NJPW. While Styles is currently the WWE World Tag-Team Champion, The Young Bucks are two of the most popular stars in AEW and former EVPs of the promotion.

Earlier that same night, Styles had teamed up with Dragon Lee to defend their WWE World Tag Team Titles against The New Day and The War Raiders at the live event.

Kenny Omega gets honest about WWE icon AJ Styles' contribution in forming AEW

Last month, while speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, AEW EVP Kenny Omega opened up about Styles' contribution to the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

“AJ [Styles], having a keen sense of what’s best for business, knew exactly how to go along with it,” Omega added. “In a way, by his turning his back and allowing for that moment to happen, whether he knows it or not, that led to the forming of The Elite.”

“Ultimately, it kind of led to AEW. Him being involved in our lives is very pivotal for the company and our careers.”

In 2016, after AJ Styles left the Bullet Club and NJPW to join WWE, Kenny Omega became its leader. This transition and Cody Rhodes' introduction ultimately led to the birth of AEW in 2018-19.