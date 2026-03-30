With the NFL Draft approaching next month, many players are having private pro days as they try to improve their draft stock for teams. Aiveon Terrell of Clemson is one of those players, as he was unable to take part in the program's pro day early in the month.

29 teams were in attendance to watch him, but unfortunately, he was not able to go through the entire pro day after aggravating an injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Clemson CB Avieon Terrell, a projected first-round pick in next month’s draft, aggravated his hamstring injury today on the first run of his private pro day at Clemson,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hopefully, Terrell's injury doesn't affect his draft stock, and it's something that doesn't linger for too long. He is one of the top cornerbacks in the draft and is also the younger brother of AJ Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons.

In Mel Kiper's recent mock draft, he had Terrell going to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 26 pick.

“The Bills’ tight salary cap led to some cornerback changes this offseason, with the team cutting Dane Jackson, trading Taron Johnson and letting Tre’Davious White hit free agency,” Kiper wrote. “They have Christian Benford and 2025 first-rounder Maxwell Hairston in place, but the depth is shallow. Terrell is great in man coverage, showing the ability to stick on receivers. He didn’t come away with any interceptions last season, but he broke up nine passes.”

The Bills have made some moves in their secondary in the offseason, and adding another cornerback to the fold wouldn't hurt.