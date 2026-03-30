Though the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-93 on Sunday night, the victory was clouded by numerous injuries to their forwards, including Cam Johnson, who exited early in the second half and did not return.

Johnson played 19 minutes before leaving in the third quarter with what was described as back spasms while also grabbing the side of his torso. The Nuggets officially ruled him as “questionable” to return after heading to the locker room in visible discomfort, but he ultimately remained out for the rest of the game, finishing with six points on 2-of-5 shooting, hitting both of his attempts from three-point range (50%), along with three assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block.

Cam Johnson limps to the locker room while clutching his side. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/U6ffcYH7EB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 30, 2026

The 30-year-old forward, in his first season with Denver, has started 50 games and is averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 46.7% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc. His absence added to a growing list of injuries, as the Nuggets lost three forwards in the same game despite having a clean injury report earlier in the day.

Aaron Gordon was ruled out pregame due to calf tightness as a precautionary move. He has missed 44 games this season due to separate hamstring injuries. Spencer Jones exited in the first half with hamstring tightness, while Zeke Nnaji suffered a left hip impingement and left the arena on crutches.

Nevertheless, Denver improved to 48-28 and ran its winning streak to six games. Nikola Jokic led the team with 25 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists, while Jamal Murray scored 20 points. Six Nuggets finished in double figures as the team overcame a 53-46 halftime deficit by outscoring Golden State 40-21 in the third quarter.

The Nuggets shot 50% from the field, 47% from three (19-of-40), and 92% from the free-throw line (11-of-12), while holding the Warriors to just 40 points in the second half.

Denver currently sits fourth in the Western Conference, trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by 1.5 games with six games remaining. Up next, the Nuggets hit the road for a game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday before welcoming the San Antonio Spurs for a high-stakes West showdown on Saturday.