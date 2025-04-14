The San Jose Sharks had another disastrous season in 2024-25. Even with great years from young stars Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and William Eklund, they are set to finish last in the league. They went all year without seeing captain Logan Couture for a single game. On Monday, Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli reported that Logan Couture would announce his retirement at a Sharks press conference on Tuesday.

“Sharks and captain Logan Couture are scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday to announce that Couture is unable to continue his playing career as a result of injury,” Seravalli reported.

Couture was the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft and played his whole career with the Sharks. He played 933 games, scoring 323 goals and adding 378 points, for 701 career points. His best performances came in the playoffs, especially their run to the 2016 Cup Final.

Losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in that Cup Final is, unfortunately, the crowning achievement in Sharks history. It is the only time they have won the Western Conference. Couture led the entire playoffs with 20 assists and 30 points in 24 games that spring. In his final playoff run, he led the postseason with 14 goals in 2019.

Couture broke his leg in 2016, missing 30 games, but avoided any other long-term injuries until last season. He first suffered a groin injury in February of 2024 and then got osteitis pubis, a pelvic and abdominal issue. He has only played six games since the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

In those six games, all in January of 2024, Couture picked up just one assist. He went back on the shelf and never stepped on the NHL ice again. As the Sharks move into their next generation, Couture will pass the baton and the captainship on Tuesday. A disappointing Sharks season ends with the end of their captain's career.