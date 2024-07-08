The San Jose Sharks made Macklin Celebrini the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in late June. This was one of the worst-kept secrets in the league-leading into the event. What was not known was whether the Boston University star would decide to go pro after the draft. On Saturday, we got the answer as Celebrini decided to go pro and sign with San Jose.

Celebrini admitted that this decision weighed on his mind in the days following the 2024 NHL Draft. He met with various members of the Sharks organization to get a feel for what he wanted to do. In the end, he came away with a clear direction he felt he needed to go in.

“I tried to keep everything open until the end of the week, Friday. After my exit meetings, once I got back to the hotel, I kind of knew. That was when it really sunk in with me, that I knew what I had to do. Every time I thought about coming to the Sharks, I was just really excited,” Celebrini said, via NHL.com.

Macklin Celebrini strives to be the best

Celebrini entered the NHL Draft as the consensus best player in the 2024 class. San Jose knew this but still needed to know the player on a personal level before making the pick. And general manager Mike Grier came away impressed with the 18-year-old forward. Specifically, Grier pointed to an “alpha mentality” he saw in the new Sharks forward when meeting with him.

“I think what really pushed us over the edge was our interview and dinner with him at the [NHL Scouting] Combine, where he just showed a maturity beyond his years in his drive and his passion and his want to be a great player in this League,” Grier said, via NHL.com. “When you're around those type of players, I think you recognize that, and he kind of has that alpha mentality that made us believe he's ready to handle the ups and downs and the rigors of an NHL season.”

Celebrini expressed his desire to be the best player he can be. At the end of the day, he wants to help his team win hockey games. In order to do that, he needs to be on top of his game so he can make the plays his teammates need him to make on the ice.

“I feel like that just kind of goes hand in hand, to be the best I can be and try to prepare myself best, is so that I can help my team win, that I can be relied upon in those moments to succeed. … I just want to be the best I can be and I feel like I've been like that ever since I was a kid,” Celebrini said, via NHL.com.

The Sharks are certainly excited to see their new franchise cornerstone take the ice for the first time. With that in mind, fans can circle Thursday, October 10th on their calendars. Macklin Celebrini could make his NHL debut that night in San Jose against the St. Louis Blues.