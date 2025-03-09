It has been another rough season for the San Jose Sharks and their fans. Their loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday night was their 48th of the season, the most in the league. But they cannot say their fans were not trying to help. After an Islanders goal was waived off, the referees went to review it and one Sharks fan was trying to make sure it did not count.

The Sharks fan on the left of your screen is seen waiving his hands in the “no goal” fashion and waiving a $100 bill. Credit to him, it worked, as the play was called off and the score remained 2-1. But the Sharks could not take advantage, allowing the next two goals and losing 4-2.

In their first game after the NHL trade deadline, the Sharks leaned on their young talent to try and snag the win. Will Smith scored and Macklin Celebrini was excellent but it was not enough to overcome the Islanders. Without Jake Walman, Luke Kunin, Nico Sturm, Fabian Zetterlund and Vitek Vanecek, the odds were stacked against them.

On the other side, the Islanders also sold at the NHL trade deadline. Without Brock Nelson, who went to the Colorado Avalanche, they scored two power-play goals and secured the win. But a win against the worst team in the league is not what the Isles were missing. They have struggled against playoff competitors in the Eastern Conference, which has them near the bottom of the standings.

The Sharks are back in action on Tuesday with a home game against the Nashville Predators. With another poor Western Conference team coming in, San Jose might not need the bribery. But if they need him again, they know their fans have their backs on the video reviews moving forward.